5 best movies like 'Paddington' to stream for a cinematic hug

We all ♥ Paddington! The third movie in the "Paddington" franchise, "Paddington in Peru," hit theaters on Valentine's Day, ready to dole out the cinematic version of a hug. The "Paddington" movies are like a big bowl of homemade macaroni and cheese (or a warm slice of toast with orange marmalade) served to you while you're wrapped up in a heated blanket with fuzzy socks on and your furry best friend snoozes at your side (or is that just my ideal setting?).

If you are itching to watch a movie with the same friendly, comforting aura, we've compiled a list of some of the best movies like "Paddington." They'll leave you with warmth in your heart as it remains chilly and troubling outside.

'Christopher Robin'

How many of us grownups have lost our "joie de vivre" as we've gotten older? "Christopher Robin" captures what it means to rediscover your childhood self and recapture a sense of awe about life. It features the title character as an adult (played by Ewan McGregor) who has lost his imagination. And guess who has come to help him? Winnie the Pooh, of course.

With live-action animation, there's always a risk that it will come across as computer-generated. However, the creators of this film did a phenomenal job recapturing the well-loved Winnie the Pooh bear (along with his other friends). It's not necessarily a movie that will interest children, but rather one for the child at heart and those who desperately want to return to the joyous time of youth.

►Watch on Disney Plus

'My Neighbor Totoro'

Hayao Miyazaki is the creative genius behind the Japanese animated film "My Neighbor Totoro," which has become an iconic contribution to the genre. The film tells the story of two girls, Satsuki and Mei, who have moved to the country with their father while their mom recovers from an illness. One day they happen upon a creature, Totoro, a giant rabbit-bear combination who takes them on fantastical adventures.

This is a movie that will take you by surprise. It's a gentle story with a whimsical, magical feeling to it. Unless you speak Japanese, you'll need to watch it with subtitles because the English-dubbed version doesn't do it justice. You also don't need to be a kid to enjoy this, but if you do watch it with your child, guarantee you they'll love it just as much as you do.

►Watch on Max

'The Princess Bride'

It's hard to believe "The Princess Bride" is an '80s movie since it continues to be featured in today's memes and language (am I the only one who regularly quotes, "You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means"?). In case you missed this one growing up, now's the time to watch it.

The film focuses on a little boy (hello, young Fred Savage) being told a story by his grandfather of a farm-boy-turned-pirate (Cary Elwes) embarking on a quest to save his one true love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright). He battles all sorts of enemies to get to her, such as Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon) and his pals. This childhood classic has been preserved by the National Film Registry because it's that good and that iconic.

►Watch on Disney Plus

'Paper Moon'

Before you balk at the idea of watching a black-and-white film, "Paper Moon" is one of those cases where the choice for monochrome actually matches the ambiance of the movie itself. It's set in the 1930s, the golden era of Hollywood, in the heart of the Depression, telling the story of a little girl (Tatum O'Neal) who has lost her mother. She meets Moses Pray (Ryan O'Neal) who approaches her at the gravesite and agrees to take her to her aunt's.

Along the way, her journey with him ends up going further than the trip to her aunt's house, and she gets exposed to his world of crime. However, this is a true road trip movie that will tear at your heartstrings. Film director Peter Bogdanovich truly captured the '30s era with picture-perfect cinematography. It's no surprise that Tatum O'Neal made history by being the youngest Academy Award winner (at the time at least).

►Watch on MGM Plus

'Hunt for the Wilderpeople'

"Hunt for the Wilderpeople" is an unusual movie with a lot of heart. Directed by Taika Waititi, it follows Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison), a child of the New Zealand foster system, who goes to live with Bella and Hec (Rima Te Wiata and Sam Neill, subsequently).

When Bella dies, he's left with Hec, who really doesn't want anything to do with him. In response, Ricky starts a fire to fake his own death and escape. Unfortunately, Hec finds out and gets injured when he goes after the boy, causing them both to stay in the Bush (kicking off an amazing series of adventures). However, what appears to be a comedy of errors turns into a heartfelt movie with a core message that family is often what you make it, not always what you're born into.

►Watch on Pluto TV