7 best miniseries to binge-watch over the holidays

As you prep for the upcoming holiday break, you may be looking for something to watch while figuring out how to operate a new gadget or waiting for cookies to finish baking in the oven.

That makes this the perfect time to select a miniseries to binge-watch over the course of a few days — or hey, even in a single day, if you want to indulge in some bed-rotting. There are plenty of options that will leave you satisfied that you've seen something to its completion. I'm sharing some of my picks for the best miniseries to watch over your holiday break.

'Band of Brothers'

Just a few years after "Saving Private Ryan," Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg came together again for another World War II project — a miniseries based on a non-fiction book of the same name by Stephen E. Ambrose that chronicled the Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army.

The 10 episodes follow the Easy Company as they go through basic training all the way up to being sent to the frontlines. It's an unflinching portrayal of the realities of war and the bonds that form between soldiers who faced extraordinary challenges together. What makes "Band of Brothers" so profound is that the events are based on interviews and letters from actual soldiers who were there in person, making it a vivid experience for the viewer and one you'll never forget.

'Mare of Easttown'

Fans of Kate Winslet and murder mysteries will love "Mare of Easttown." It's only seven episodes and stars Kate Winslet as Easttown police detective Marianne "Mare" Sheehan. She has spent her entire life in the small town and is even still hailed as a hero after sinking the winning basket to earn the town's first state championship 25 years ago.

However, life is far from perfect. Mare is still reeling from the death of her son while trying to solve crime in a town she never left. She's brought in to investigate a young teen's murder while she's struggling to find a girl who's been missing for a year. You'll appreciate the superb acting of Winslet and her co-stars, guided by the talented director Craig Zobel. No surprise this miniseries won four Primetime Emmys.

'Firefly'

Though not technically a miniseries, "Firefly's" 14-episode single season gives it the same feeling as one. It's an engrossing blend of science fiction and Western drama that follows the crew aboard a renegade spaceship as they navigate life on the outskirts of space. It's a bit like "Star Trek" but with more of a "cowboys in space" vibe.

Created by Joss Whedon, "Firefly" has strong writing, plenty of humor, memorable characters and a well-developed universe, making it an unforgettable show for its fans. While the series didn't get a proper sendoff, it's absolutely worth watching and will leave you saying to yourself, "They sure don't make them like this anymore."

'Chernobyl'

This award-winning miniseries is a masterpiece in recreating a historical event that impacted millions of lives yet remains something of an unknown for many people. It takes us back to the Chernobyl disaster, when the nuclear reactor in Ukraine exploded in April 1986. The entire event plays out in horrific detail from the early signs of the problem to the explosion to the shocking attempt at a cover-up and beyond.

"Chernobyl" is more disturbing than any horror movie since it really happened. To enhance your viewing experience, you may want to catch the NPR podcaster "The Chernobyl Podcast" which talks with creator Craig Mazin about some of the creative decisions he made in recreating the historical event.

'Sharp Objects'

Based on a book by Gillian Flynn, this miniseries will remind you of the old adage, "You can't go home again." Except in this case, add, "Because why would you want to?" Amy Adams stars as Camille Preaker, a journalist sent back to her hometown to investigate the deaths of two teen girls. She's still reeling from a stint in a psychiatric ward and recovering from alcoholism, making it all the harder to navigate the complexities of the story. All the while, she's living in her family home while she's there, facing all the ghosts from her past along the way.

"Sharp Objects" is both haunting and disturbing. The mystery unfolds into a multi-layered complex plotline that blends life-altering moments from Camille's past with major problems in her present-day life.

'Station Eleven'

In a post-COVID world, watching a miniseries about a pandemic and its aftermath might seem like a twisted form of entertainment. However, "Station Eleven" is worth watching and will (strangely) leave you with some hope. Based on Emily St. John Mandel's novel of the same name, it starts out following several characters handling the impact of a flu-like virus that wipes out almost all of humanity in a matter of weeks. One of them is Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), who we meet as a young girl the night the pandemic begins. We quickly jump 20 years ahead, when an adult Kirsten is traveling with a group of actors and musicians called the Traveling Symphony.

A mysterious book called "Station Eleven" is a bizarre point of reference for each of the main characters, connecting the past to the present in surprising ways and triggering a fight for their own lives. While post-apocalyptic, this series shows that even in such existence-altering circumstances, art and life can still survive.

'Maniac'

"Maniac" is a fever dream of a miniseries that delves into the overarching problem of pharmaceutical companies and their not-so-great influence on our lives. Set in a retro-style, futuristic New York City, it follows Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill) and Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) as they participate in a study testing a drug designed to cure all disorders.

After experiencing a mix of flashbacks, fantasies, and hallucinations, Owen and Annie realize that they are being pulled into a dangerous psychological experiment. It's a dark psychological comedy, so be prepared to have a lot of ups and downs in this series. Keep an eye out for other excellent acting by Sally Field (Dr. Greta Mantleray, one of their therapists) and Justin Theroux (Dr. James K. Mantleray, another therapist involved in the study).

