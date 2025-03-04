One of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers is now streaming for free — and it’s a must-watch

Anthony Mackie has been on a roll lately with movies like “Elevation” and the new “Captain America: Brave New World,” so it only feels right to shine a light on one of his most overlooked projects.

“Synchronic” is the movie in question. This is one of those sci-fi thrillers that gets under your skin in the best way possible. It’s trippy, unsettling, and packed with mind-bending twists that will probably stick with you for some time. Yet, it unfortunately flew under the radar during its theatrical release in 2020, and it’s one I didn’t discover until recently.

Now, thanks to Pluto TV (one of the best free streaming services), this overlooked sci-fi flick is finally getting another chance in the spotlight, and you can stream it for free in the U.S. That means no subscriptions or rental fees, just pure, reality-warping sci-fi goodness. If you’re a fan of movies that distort your brain cells just a little, “Synchronic” is an absolute must-watch.

If you want to go in blind for the full experience, stop reading now and head over to Pluto TV. But if you need a little more convincing before diving in, here’s what makes “Synchronic” one of Anthony Mackie’s most overlooked movies to date.

What is ‘Synchronic’ about?

Synchronic Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

“Synchronic” follows two New Orleans paramedics, Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan), who encounter a series of bizarre, gruesome deaths linked to a new synthetic drug called Synchronic.

As they investigate, Steve discovers that Synchronic has time-traveling properties. It sends users back in time, but where and when they land depends on where they take the drug. The stakes rise when Dennis's teenage daughter, Brianna (Ally Ioannides), goes missing after taking the drug.

Realizing she could be trapped in another time period, Steve begins experimenting with Synchronic, testing how long the trips last and how he can control where he ends up.

‘Synchronic’ is a visual treat packed with emotion

(Image credit: Well Go USA)

I went into “Synchronic” not really knowing what to expect, but I definitely didn’t think the visuals would end up being my favorite part. This movie not only messes with your mind but also looks incredible while doing it, and that’s all thanks to director Aaron Moorhead having a knack for such things. His distinct visual style is one I’ve come to love, especially after seeing his other sci-fi flicks, “The Endless” and “Something in the Dirt.”

The very wild premise brings “Synchronic” to life with stunning cinematography and creative visuals that make the whole time travel experience feel eerie and beautiful. One of the most striking scenes is when Mackie’s character Steve takes the pill for the first time and watches his surroundings morph, creating a mesmerizing effect that feels like looking through a kaleidoscope. That’s probably one of the tamer sequences as things get pretty chaotic later on.

Honestly, I don’t think “Synchronic” would be half as effective without these visual effects. Moorhead uses light, shadow, and surreal color shifts to make everything feel otherworldly yet oddly grounded at the same time. This is why I love the drug-induced time travel sequences. They’re genuinely hypnotic, so much so that it almost feels like your brain cells are being distorted.

I can only imagine how impressive this would’ve been on the big screen and I’m gutted I didn’t get to experience it in theaters when it first came out.

(Image credit: Well Go USA)

Aside from the visual treats, there’s a lot of emotion packed into this movie. Mackie’s performance is what makes the narrative so interesting because his character isn’t a hero. He’s dealing with real struggles, including an incredible sense of loneliness. So when he starts using Synchronic, it’s a desperate, last-ditch effort to make a difference. That emotional depth is what hooks you.

The more Steve experiments with the drug, the more reckless he becomes, pushing himself further with each trip through time. And you can see how obsessive he becomes when his friendship with Dornan’s character Dennis starts to crack.

Even though Dornan has minimal screen time compared to Mackie, he still manages to portray a broken father who’s grieving the sudden disappearance of his daughter, leading to strained conversations with his wife. Even though the pacing feels a little convoluted at times, the emotion keeps things going.

That emotional weight is what makes “Synchronic” so much more than just a trippy sci-fi flick. Beneath the stunning visuals and eerie time-travel mechanics is a deeply human story about purpose and the lengths we go to for the people we care about. Mackie gives one of his best performances here and it’s a shame the movie became so overlooked.

Stream ‘Synchronic’ for free on Pluto TV

(Image credit: Alamy / Patriot Pictures / Album)

There are a lot of sci-fi thrillers out there, but “Synchronic” stands out because it actually does something fresh. The movie takes this wild concept about time travel and grounds it in something deeply personal. If you’ve been impressed by Mackie’s performances as of late, this sci-fi flick is one worth adding to your watchlist. And arguably, it’s much better than “Elevation” and the new “Captain America.”

So if I had to offer one streaming recommendation, “Synchronic” is the movie to watch this week since it’s streaming for free right now on Pluto TV (as long as you can tolerate some ads). It’s a genuinely engaging movie that isn’t afraid to go beyond the usual sci-fi tropes while being a real visual treat.

If you’re still not convinced, check out this action-thriller movie that recently crashed Netflix’s top 10. You can also see our guide on the best movies to watch on Prime Video now.

Stream "Synchronic" for free on Pluto TV. It's also available on Prime Video and Peacock.