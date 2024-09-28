5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu

Autumn is here, and as the weather gets colder, that's all the more reason to curl up inside, grab some popcorn and catch up on the latest movies across the best streaming services. But with so much on offer, figuring out what to watch is tough.

That's why we've rounded up all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night one to remember. Leading the pack this week is the Pixar's "Inside Out 2" on Disney Plus along with the Brad Pitt and George Clooney-led action comedy "Wolfs" on Apple TV Plus. So without further ado, here are the top new movies on streaming to watch this weekend. For even more recommendations, head on over to our round-up of the best new shows and movies to check out.

'Inside Out 2' (Disney Plus)

Inside Out 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We adored the first "Inside Out" so much it made our list of the best Disney Plus movies. This time around, a now-teenage Riley is making a name for herself at her new school, leading her hockey team to victory with her two close friends by her side. But just as she starts to hit her stride, puberty strikes, bringing all the usual pitfalls of awkward teenagehood.

Along with it comes a new cast of personified emotions: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). These newcomers seem hellbent on completely changing Riley, sending Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and the rest of the OG emotions scrambling. As Riley navigates a prestigious hockey camp that could make or break her high school experience, internally her emotions clash to keep her sense of self from becoming hopelessly corrupted.

Stream it now on Disney Plus

'Will & Harper' (Netflix)

Will & Harper | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I love a good documentary, and if it leaves me an emotional wreck by the time the credits roll, even better. Based on the trailer alone, “Will & Harper” seems to check both those boxes.

This heartwarming documentary follows two old friends, comedy legend Will Ferrell and Harper Steele (a former head writer on “Saturday Night Live” around the time Ferrell became one of its breakout stars). After Harper comes out as trans, the two set out on a 16-day road trip across America to reintroduce Steele as her authentic self. It's a story about friendship, allyship and the journey to becoming your true self that's crackling with comedy and touching moments throughout.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Wolfs' (Apple TV Plus)

WOLFS â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are back in "Wolfs," a shot-em-up action comedy about two lone wolf professional fixers, i.e. people paid to clean up high-profile crimes, forced to team up by circumstances beyond their control.

When Jack (Clooney) is called in by the DA to discreetly dispose of a body in her hotel, his work is interrupted by a knock at the door. Turns out, much to his chagrin, the hotel's mysterious owner hired a professional fixer of his own, Nick (Brad Pitt) to make sure the job is done right. With no choice but to work together if they want to get paid, the two lone wolves soon find their night spiraling out of control in unexpected ways. The impeccable on-screen chemistry between Pitt and Clooney you'll remember from several aughts hits like the "Ocean's" trilogy and "Burn After Reading" really sells this one.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

'Rez Ball' (Netflix)

Rez Ball | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Produced by LeBron James and co-written by "Reservation Dogs" showrunner Sterlin Harjo, "Rez Ball" is this year's underdog sports drama that critics are raving about — and it's already received a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It tells the story of the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team from the Navajo Nation, that band together to keep their dreams of a state championship alive after the tragic loss of their star player. Deeply rooted in Native American culture and featuring a predominantly Native cast and crew, "Rez Ball" showcases how this beloved game unites Native communities across the country, and it does so with a lived-in intimacy, heart, and humor that makes it riveting from start to finish.

Watch it now on Netflix

'What You Wish For' (Hulu)

What You Wish For - Official Trailer | Starring Nick Stahl May 31 - YouTube Watch On

If you liked "The Menu," you'll want to check out "What You Wish For. This thriller stars Nick Stahl as Ryan, a beleaguered chef with mounting gambling debts who flees to South America to meet up with his former roommate and fellow chef Jack (Brian Groh).

Jack’s built an illustrious career as a private chef for a shady catering company that travels all over the world serving the rich and famous. However, things take a dark turn when Jack dies and Ryan steals his identity, in the process uncovering a disturbing truth about Jack's work. By the time Ryan gets a true taste of the deal he's struck, he's already in too deep.

Watch it now on Hulu