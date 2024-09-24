3 best crime dramas on Tubi you can stream for free right now

When it comes to the best free streaming services, Tubi has so much of the competition beaten that it's a little embarrassing for the rest of them. From soapy dramas to classic sitcoms, kids' shows and even some modern flicks, everyone can find something on Tubi to entertain themselves. With that in mind, you might be excited to hear that there's no shortage of crime dramas to be found there. Gumshoes, criminals, courtroom battles ... you name it — it's there.

So if you're hankering for some good, old-fashioned criminal catching, Tubi has a wide selection of great options for you to check out. Which one should you start with? Go with one of our carefully curated picks below and you can't go wrong.

'NYPD Blue'

There are great crime dramas, and then there are the classics. "NYPD Blue" is both. This legendary police procedural, which ran from 1993 to 2005, delves into the lives of detectives and officers working in the fictional 15th Precinct of Manhattan. Detective Andy Sipowicz is a seasoned 20-year veteran grappling with alcoholism. Alongside Sipowicz is his partner, Detective John Kelly, a 15-year veteran, as well as his wife Laura who wants to become a lawyer. Across this drama's multiple seasons, you'll see growth, heartbreak and plenty of criminals brought to justice — and you'll love every second of it.

'Southland'

If you prefer your crime drama with a side of gritty realism, "Southland" was made for you. Lauded for its authentic portrayal of the LAPD, it follows a rookie officer and his training officer as well as the rest of the diverse staff employed at the police department. Each episode presented a variety of challenges the force faced every day, going beyond the typical "criminal of the day" format and focusing more on the psychological toll the job took on law enforcement professionals and the aftermath of dealing with such stress day in and day out. Filmed on location in Los Angeles, it's a shocking portrayal of what goes on throughout the city's seedy underbelly and what the law is exposed to while trying to combat ne'er-do-wells.

‘Columbo'

You've likely seen all the attention this classic crime drama has been getting on social media. Now it's time to see what the fuss is all about. "Columbo" follows an LAPD homicide detective as he solves murders often involving very rich and very high-profile suspects. "Columbo" has a special format that veers away from other detective shows: It reveals the killer's identity to the audience at the beginning of each episode. That means what's so exciting about the show is watching Columbo employ his unusual tactics to piece together exactly how each crime played out, and not so much the solution itself.

