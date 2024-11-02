5 best crime thrillers you need to watch right now

The crime thriller genre is one of the most popular in entertainment, and that probably comes down to the suspense, complex characters and morally ambiguous storylines. These movies transport us to dangerous worlds, where mystery and tension run high, and a single twist can change the entire story.

Whether it’s a detective unraveling a deeply sinister case or a robbery spiraling out of control, crime thrillers have a unique power to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. They often push us to question human nature, exploring the lengths people will go to survive, protect or escape their own choices. The best movies in the genre aren’t always the loudest or the flashiest — but rather, the most thought-provoking.

With so many choices, it can be challenging to sift through the countless titles to find those truly worth watching. To make it easier, here’s a curated list of five of the best crime thrillers to stream now.

‘Woman of the Hour’ (2024)

“Woman of the Hour” is one of the rare crime thrillers that genuinely unsettled me — but that’s exactly what it aims to do. I have to commend Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, which redefines the true crime genre with a powerful, unnerving impact.

This thriller unpacks the chilling true story of Rodney Alcala (portrayed by Daniel Zovatto), the serial killer who notoriously appeared as a contestant on the popular 1970s TV show "The Dating Game." Kendrick stars as Sheryl Bradshaw, the contestant who unwittingly selects Alcala as her date. Yet what truly sets this film apart is its approach: Alcala isn’t glamorized, and his violence isn’t sensationalized for entertainment. Instead, “Woman of the Hour” shifts the focus to the voices and lives of the victims, underscoring how society too often ignores women’s warnings.

‘Seven’ (1995)

“Seven” is one of my favorite dark psychological crime thrillers (it still manages to shock me). This movie follows two detectives as they hunt a twisted serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins — pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth — as inspiration for his gruesome murders. The veteran Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and the ambitious, younger Detective David Mills (Brad Pitt) team up to investigate a series of disturbing killings, each themed around one of the sins.

As the detectives close in on the killer, John Doe, they discover the crimes are part of a meticulously planned moral judgment on society. The movie explores morality, justice and human nature, building up to a famously harrowing climax that questions the boundaries of right and wrong in a world rife with suffering and evil.

‘Red Rooms’ (2023)

Next up we have a chilling Canadian crime thriller called “Red Rooms” that dives into the dark side of true crime obsession. It follows Kelly-Anne (Juliette Gariépy), a woman fixated on the trial of Ludovic Chevalier, a man accused of killing three teenage girls and sharing videos of his crimes on the dark web.

Kelly-Anne's interest in the case escalates disturbingly as she repeatedly waits outside the courthouse, ultimately seeking the last missing video of the murders. Her obsession intertwines with that of other trial “groupies,” particularly Clémentine (Laurie Babin), who believes in Chevalier’s innocence. Together, their disturbing fixation highlights the unsettling allure serial killers can have in popular culture.

‘Don’t Breathe’ (2016)

“Don’t Breathe” is technically classed as a horror, but personally I think it leans more into a dark crime thriller. The story centers on three young thieves — Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex (Dylan Minnette) and Money (Daniel Zovatto), who break into the house of a blind Gulf War veteran in Detroit, hoping for an easy score.

The blind man, Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), reputedly hides a large sum of cash in his home, which the group believes they can steal without much resistance. However, their plan quickly unravels when they realize that Norman is far from defenseless; he is highly resourceful, with a terrifyingly sharp sense of hearing and skill at navigating his home. As the intruders find themselves trapped inside, a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, revealing dark secrets about Norman’s past.

‘Fargo’ (1996)

“Fargo” is a crime thriller that manages to throw in some dark comedy too. It’s set in snowy Minnesota and North Dakota and revolves around Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy), a struggling car salesman in Minneapolis who hatches a scheme to have his wife kidnapped, hoping that her wealthy father will pay the ransom. Jerry plans to split the ransom with the kidnappers, but things quickly spiral out of control as the plan goes disastrously wrong.

The film introduces Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand), a competent and pregnant police chief, who investigates the crime with calm determination. Her methodical investigation contrasts with the chaotic series of events as the criminals and Jerry struggle to maintain control of the situation.

