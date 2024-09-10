watch USA vs New Zealand live stream 2024 international soccer friendly

The USA vs New Zealand live stream will be a good test for both sides after recent defeats. The last time the countries met was six years ago in a 1-1 draw and with the visitors to the TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, having never beaten USA there's some bragging rights here, too — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

USA vs New Zealand live stream, Date, Time, Channels The USA vs New Zealand live stream takes place Sept. 10.

► Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Sept. 11) / 9 a.m. AEST (Sept. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's been a rough few weeks for fans of the USMNT. Gregg Berhalter paid for a disappointing Copa America 2024 with his job and has been replaced on an interim basis by Mikey Varas. Varas' tenure began with defensive errors aplenty in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Canada, their third reverse in a row in all competitions, and will likely miss key injured starters Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Sergino Dest and Tim Weah again. Much, then, rests on inspirational captain Christian Pulisic to inspire victory.

New Zealand are coming off their own chastening reverse. The All Whites' 3-0 loss to Mexico was a tough defeat in their first games since winning the ONC Nations Cup in June. Admittedly, that victory came with a victory against the relative might of Vanuatu, but a trophy is still a trophy. Darren Bazeley's side will look to end their mini-tour on a positive note, with captain Chris Wood now on 75 international caps and looking to add to his 34 goals for his country.

This may be designated a friendly, but there's plenty of bragging rights to be had. Here's how to watch USA vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere.

Watch USA vs New Zealand from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch USA vs New Zealand live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Watch USA vs New Zealand in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs New Zealand live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the USA vs New Zealand live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can I watch USA vs the All Whites in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, no traditional TV channel or streaming service is listed as showing the All Whites game this weekend.

Can I watch USA vs New Zealand in the U.K., and rest of the world?

Unfortunately, there will be no USA vs New Zealand live stream in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, although there will be coverage on Disney+ in Latin America, StarTimes in parts of Africa and MEGOGO in Ukraine.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K., or any countries without coverage, can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

