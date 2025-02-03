Super Bowl halftime show 2025: how to watch Kendrick Lamar, TV channel, date

The Super Bowl 2025 halftime show, featuring headliner Kendrick Lamar with special guest SZA, is set for Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Excited for the biggest concert of the year? We've got you covered with our guide to the halftime show.

The Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show takes place on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling or Fubo

• FREE STREAMS — Tubi (U.S.) | ITVX (U.K.) | 7Plus (Australia) | Azteca 7 (Mexico)

After sweeping the Grammys, Lamar is set to make history once again as the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show (he previously performed alongside Snoop Dogg at the 2022 Super Bowl).

The 2025 halftime show at Eagles vs Chiefs will cap off an epic year for the "Not Like Us" rapper/artist/Pulitzer Prize-winner, who is due to kick off a North American tour for his new album, "GNX," on April 19.

This year's Apple Music halftime show is also tipped for a sprinkling of surprise guests. Rapper/ producer Baby Keem, who is Lamar's cousin, is the current hot favorite.

How will Kendrick measure up to iconic halftime performances by the likes of Micheal Jackson, Beyonce and U2? Don't get MAAD, be HUMBLE as we reveal everything you need to know about the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

2025 Super Bowl halftime show performers

This year's halftime headliner is 22-time Grammy Award-winner Kendrick Lamar. The Compton native, celebrated for his powerful lyrics and social commentary, has established himself as one of hip-hop's most influential voices thanks to hits like "To Pimp a Butterfly" and "DAMN".

His latest album, "GNX", hit No. 1 in 129 countries, and “Not Like Us” remains one of the top-streamed songs on Apple Music worldwide.

Lamar will be joined by special guest SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe). The American singer-songwriter – a longtime collaborator with Lamar – is one of the R&B's hottest stars having gained widespread recognition with her 2017 debut album, "Ctrl".

The duo are expected to perform at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show alongside a surprise guest or two.

When is the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show takes place on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

What time is the halftime show?

The halftime show starts shortly after the first half of the game ends. Kick-off for Super Bowl 59 is 6:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. GMT and the first half typically takes 1.5 hours.

If you're only tuning in for Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, check in around 7:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 a.m. GMT to ensure that you don't miss America's most-watched concert.

Where to watch the Super Bowl halftime show

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 TV channel Live stream US Fox Tubi (FREE) UK ITV / Sky Sports ITVX (FREE) Australia 7Mate 7Plus (FREE) Canada TSN TSN Plus Mexico TV Azteca Azteca 7 (FREE)

2025 Super Bowl halftime show set list

The halftime show set list is a closely-guarded secret but your can expect the Compton rapper to perform a medley of his biggest hits. There's plenty to choose from, including "HUMBLE," "Like That," "B-tch, Don't Kill My Vibe," "DNA," "Money Trees," and "Not Like Us."

The fact that Lamar collaborated with SZA on the likes of "Luther," "Gloria," "All the Stars,” and "Babylon” could be a clue, too. It's worth noting that Lamar performed “m.A.A.d City” and “Alright” at the 2022 Super Bowl, so it's unlikely he'll want to cover old ground.

Lastly, while Lamar is a guest on Taylor Swift's track "Bad Blood," a surprise link-up between the pair seems unlikely. Swift will be busy cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands.

2025 Super Bowl halftime show trailer

You can watch Apple Music's 'first look' Super Bowl 2025 halftime trailer below, ahead of the official Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show press conference on Thursday, February 6, at 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT, which will be streamed live on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Facebook, X and the NFL Network.

Kendrick Lamar headlines #AppleMusicHalftime | Apple Music SBLIX Halftime Show (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

What are the greatest halftime show performances ever?

Michael Jackson (1993, Super Bowl XXVII) — The King of Pop's performance is often credited with revolutionising the Super Bowl halftime show, bringing a new level of spectacle to the event. His rendition of "Billie Jean" is iconic.

Beyoncé (2013, Super Bowl XLVII) — Beyoncé's dazzling performance, featuring a surprise reunion with Destiny's Child, is considered to be one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory.

Prince (2007, Super Bowl XLI) — The Minneapolis-born hitmaker delivered an epic performance and made history by delivering a memorable rendition of "Purple Rain" in the rain.

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez (2020, Super Bowl LIV) — The Latam superstars teamed up for a fiery performance packed with hits such as "Hips Don't Lie" and "On the Floor."

Lady Gaga (2017, Super Bowl LI) — Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show was suitably theatrical. After descending from the roof of the stadium, she belted out hits like "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance."

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar (2022, Super Bowl LVI) — Halftime's first serious celebration of hip-hop saw the genre's biggest stars come together to perform classics like "Still D.R.E." and "Lose Yourself."

