Romero vs Cruz live stream: How to watch tonight’s fight online from anywhere

Rolando Romero vs Issac Cruz – the co-headline bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight, Saturday, March 30 – sees two perfectly matched, all-action fighters in a huge WBA super-lightweight title fight. You can watch Romero vs Cruz live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Romero vs Cruz live stream, date, time, TV channel ► Date: Tonight, Saturday, March 30

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEDT (Apr. 1)

• U.S. — Amazon Prime PPV ($69.99) / PPV.com

• U.K. — Triller ($19.99)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

It seems that just when Rolando "Rolly" Romero’s (15-1, 13KO) career is about to take off, something comes along to spoil the party – opponents not hitting the weight or pulling-out at the last minute, legal problems – but the latest hurdle he has to overcome tonight may be his most difficult yet.

It arrives in the form of Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz (25-2-1, 17KO).

The Mexican is on a three-fight winning streak after his loss to Gervonta Davis (a tight contest for the WBA Lightweight title in a fight he took when original contender, Romero, was dealing with subsequently unfiled harassment allegations) and has looked good on the comeback trail.

Cruz speaks little English and so Romero has had the pre-fight trash talk field to himself (notably calling Cruz a "fat pug" to his face in the press conference) but there is a menacing determination about the 25 year old challenger that suggests he is not leaving Vegas without Romero’s WBA super-lightweight title.

We will soon see what the champ has to say about that in his first defense but an all-action battle is guaranteed. Read on to find out where to catch the Romero-Cruz fight online tonight from anywhere...

Watch Romero vs Cruz live streams from anywhere tonight

How to watch Romero vs Cruz streams in the U.S.

For boxing fans in the U.S., the Romero vs Cruz fight is available via Amazon Prime Video PPV for $69.95. It is the first in the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) promotional deal with the streaming service after the promoter's previous deal with Showtime Boxing lapsed. Plenty of the old Showtime faces have made the switch, so you'll be in good hands.

Unfortunately, if you already have an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually) or subscribe only to Prime Video ($8.99 per month), there's no discount to access the PPV fight.

The Romero vs Cruz fight is also available on PPV.com for $69.99.

If you’re outside the U.S. but don't want to miss the fight, you can still watch the Romero vs Cruz live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Romero vs Cruz live streams in the U.K.

Good news, big fight fans in the U.K., you can livestream Romero vs Cruz bout on the little-known Triller TV+ platform.

Best known for showing combat sports, Triller TV+ works across a wide range of streaming devices and the PPV costs just $19.99.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Romero vs Cruz online via Triller, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Romero vs Cruz streams in Australia

<a href="https://goto.kayosports.com.au/c/338476/515039/8808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmainevent.kayosports.com.au%2Fboxing%2Ftszyu-vs-fundora" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kayo Sports | Tszyu vs Fundora | AU$69.95

The Romero vs Cruz fight will be available as part of the Tszyu vs Fundora card, which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, March 31. The fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can <a href="https://goto.kayosports.com.au/c/338476/515039/8808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmainevent.kayosports.com.au%2Fboxing%2Fbeterbiev-vs-smith" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">order it for AU$69.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.) Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN.

'Romero-Cruz' press conference face-off

What are other fights on the Romero-Cruz card? ROMERO AND CRUZ CO-HEADLINE WITH: Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora Division/Weight : Super Welterweight

: Super Welterweight Tszyu record : 24-0

: 24-0 Fundora record : 20-1-1

: 20-1-1 Belts at stake: WBA middleweight title Tim Tszyu defends the WBO super welterweight title and contests the vacant WBC super welterweight title against Sebastian Fundora. AND ON THE UNDERCARD: Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa Division/Weight : Middleweight

: Middleweight Lara record : 29-3-3

: 29-3-3 Zerafa record : 31-4

: 31-4 Belts at stake: WBA middleweight title Erislandy Lara defends the WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa. Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova Division/Weight : Flyweight

: Flyweight Martinez record : 20-3

: 20-3 Cordova record : 18-0-1

: 18-0-1 Belts at stake: WBC flyweight title Julio Cesar Martinez defends the WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova. Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza Division/Weight : Super Welterweight

: Super Welterweight Bohachuk record : 23-1

: 23-1 Mendoza record : 22-3

: 22-3 Belts at stake: Interim WBC super welterweight title Serhii Bohachuk faces Brian Mendoza for the interim WBC super welterweight title. Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis Division/Weight : Middleweight

: Middleweight Garcia record : 16-0

: 16-0 Davis record : 18-3-1

: 18-3-1 Belts at stake: N/A Finally, Elijah Garcia faces Kyrone Davis.