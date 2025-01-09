Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream: How to watch Spanish Supercopa online and on TV today, team news

Today's Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream features last season's La Liga winners facing the Copa del Rey runners-up in the second Spanish Supercopa semi-final from Saudi Arabia — and you can watch Supercopa games from anywhere with a VPN.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream, date, time, channels The Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream takes place today (Thursday, January 9).

► Time: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 10).

• FREE — MatchTV (Russia)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ProtonVPN risk-free

Real Madrid returned to the top-flight summit just before the Christmas break with a come-from-behind 2-1 defeat of Valencia in which they los Blancos trailed with five minutes to go. Jude Bellingham's 96th-minute winner is typical of Madrid's ability to go clutch when it matters and, though 2024/25 has been inconsistent, Carlo Ancelotti & Co. are at their best in the second half of seasons. Last weekend's 5-0 Copa del Rey victory, sealed by an Arda Guler brace, at fourth-tier Minera got their 2025 up and running.

Mallorca, who lost the 2024 Copa del Rey final to Athletic Bilbao to qualify for the Spanish Supercopa semi-finals, are enjoying another fine season. Currently sixth in La Liga, the Balearic side have taken quickly to coach Jagoba Arrasate's methods after Javier Aguirre returned to Mexico last summer. Canadian forward Cyle Larin has impressed this term, and you can bet the first-teamers will return to the starting XI after a much-changed side lost 4-0 to lowly Pontevedra in the Copa del Rey last weekend.

The winner will take on Barcelona in Sunday's final after los Cules beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 yesterday evening.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream in the second Spanish Supercopa semi-final wherever you are.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca team news

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vincius Jr

Subs: Lunin, Gonzales, Alaba, Guler, Endrick, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Ascencio, Lorenzo, Aguado

Mallorca XI: Greif; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Mascarell, Morlanes, Darder; Rodriguez, Larin, Muriqi

Subs: Roman, Jaume, Lato, Heyden, Copete, Abdon, Asano, Samu, Valery, Chiquinho, Navarro

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca for free?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream in the Spanish Supercopa semi-final is FREE to watch in Russia, where MatchTV offers free coverage.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows including Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The game will also be available on Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. It also includes a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can still watch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream by using a VPN.



Can you watch a Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream in the U.K. because no broadcaster has picked up the rights to show the Spanish Supercopa. We'll keep an eye out and if that changes, we'll update this page.

Fans visiting the U.K. from elsewhere can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, it's a similar situation in the Great White North, where no broadcaster has yet secured the rights to show the Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream.

Fans visiting Canada from elsewhere can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can you watch a Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Yep, it's the same Down Under, where no broadcaster has been secured for Real Madrid vs Mallorca.

In Australia on vacation right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action from your regular subscription as if you were back home.

Can you watch a Real Madrid vs Mallorca live stream in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

And it's the same in New Zealand, too, where Real Madrid vs Mallorca has no confirmed broadcaster. If that changes, we'll update this page.

In New Zealand on vacation right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using a VPN service.

