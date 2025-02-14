How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 — live stream online from anywhere, schedule, rosters
Big Shaq and Charles Barkley have put together formidable rosters
The NBA All-Star Game has been dramatically — some might argue too zealously — recast as an All-Star tournament. TNT analysts Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith have each drafted a team, led by LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards respectively, while Candace Parker will champion the winner of the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.
Read on to find out how to watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend runs from Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 16. Full schedule below.
• U.S. — TNT/TruTV, ESPN, NBA TV via Sling TV
• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery Plus
• CA — Sportsnet Plus
• AUS — Kayo Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
The single-elimination competition comprises three games, each of which will be first to 40 points. Big Shaq has also got Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant, while Sir Charles can call upon Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama. Kenny and Canadace have a job on their hands.
Thunder and Cavaliers coaches Mark Daigneault and Kenny Atkinson will lead a team apiece, as will one of their assistants.
Of course, the All-Star Game is just the crowning moment of All-Star Weekend, which will build up to the action with the All-Star Celebrity Game (watch out for Mickey Guyton and Bayley), the Rising Stars Challenge, and the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk.
Here's everything you need to know to watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 live streams, with a full schedule and breakdown of channels below.
How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2025 live streams from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscriptions?
You can still watch your usual NBA All-Star Game live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch NBA All-Star Game live stream in the U.S.
In the U.S., the NBA All-Star Game is being shown on TNT/TruTV. However, the manifold NBA All-Star Weekend events will air across TNT/TruTV, ESPN and NBA TV.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those TV channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.
Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes TNT and ESPN in its Orange plan, which costs $45.99/month, but you'll get your first month half-price.
You can add NBA TV via the $11 per month Sports Extra add on.
Scroll down for a full breakdown of which events are on which channels.
How to watch NBA All-Star Game live streams in Canada
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is being shown on Sportsnet in Canada.
You can get Sportsnet through your TV provider, or a Sportsnet Plus subscription starts at CA$24.99 per month ($199.99 per year) and provides access to a whole host of other sports.
If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an NBA All-Star Game live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.
How to watch NBA All-Star Game live streams in the U.K.
The NBA All-Star Game is being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the U.K.
You can get TNT through your TV package, or via the Discovery Plus streaming service. To get TNT you'll need the Premium package which costs £30.99/month but will also give you lots of football, motorsports, tennis, cycling and more.
If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch NBA All-Star Game live streams in Australia
Aussies will find NBA All-Star Game live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.
Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NBA All-Star Weekend, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.
There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.
NBA All-Star Game weekend schedule 2025
(All times ET)
Friday, February 14
2:30 p.m. – Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)
6 p.m. – Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV)
7 p.m. – All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)
9:15 p.m. – Rising Stars: Team C vs Team T (TNT/TruTV)
9:55 p.m. – Rising Stars: Team G League vs Team M (TNT/TruTV)
10:35 p.m. – Rising Stars Championship (TNT/TruTV)
Saturday, February 15
2 p.m. – NBA All-Stars Practice (NBA TV)
5 p.m. – NBA HBCU Classic (NBA TV)
7 p.m. – Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV)
8 p.m. – All-Star Saturday Night (TNT/TruTV)
8 p.m. – Skills Challenge (TNT/TruTV)
8 p.m. – 3-Point Contest (TNT/TruTV)
8 p.m. – Slam Dunk (TNT/TruTV)
Sunday, February 16
2 p.m. – NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV)
8:20 p.m. – Kenny's Young Stars vs Chuck's Global Stars (TNT/TruTV)
9:10 p.m. – Shaq's OGs vs Candace's Rising Stars (TNT/TruTV)
10 p.m. – All-Star Championship (TNT/TruTV)
NBA All-Star Game rosters 2025
Team Shaq
LeBron James, Lakers
Steph Curry, Warriors
Kyrie Irving, Mavericks (replacing Anthony Davis, Mavericks)
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Kevin Durant, Suns
Damian Lillard, Bucks
James Harden, Clippers
Jaylen Brown, Celtics
Team Chuck
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Trae Young, Hawks (replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, City Thunder
Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
Pascal Siakam, Pacers
Aperen Sengun, Rockets
Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
Team Kenny
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
Jalen Brunson, Knicks
Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies
Jalen Williams, Thunder
Darius Garland, Cavaliers
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers
Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Tyler Herro, Heat
Team Candace
Rising Stars Challenge champions
