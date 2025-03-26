March Madness Sweet 16 live stream: How to watch 2025 NCAA basketball online, schedule, what TV channel is it on?

Walter Clayton Jr. #1 of the Florida Gators attempts a shot in the build up to the March Madness Sweet 16 round.

The Sweet 16 is more like the Elite 16 this year, with No.37 Arkansas the only team still standing that was ranked outside the NCAA selection committee's top 24. Can projected first-round NBA Draft pick Boogie Fland keep them alive?

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Sweet 16 2025 without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

Sweet 16 2025 live stream: TV channels and dates The Sweet 16 round runs from Thursday, March 27 to Friday, March 28. Full schedule below. Each day's slate tips off at 7:09 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — TBS and CBS via Sling TV

• Australia — Kayo Sports 7-day free trial

All four No.1 seeds are still in the mix, but you suspect that overall top seed Auburn's slow starts could catch up with them soon. They take on No.17 Michigan on Friday (9:39 p.m. ET, CBS), and the Tigers need their National Player of the Year-caliber center Johni Broome to make his mark.

While reigning back-to-back champions UConn have finally been deposed, No.14 Purdue, last year's losing finalists, are locked in, with Trey Kaufman-Renn one of the standout players of the tournament so far. They face No.3 Houston on Friday (10:09 p.m. ET, TBS).

Thursday's standout ties are No.4 Maryland vs No.1 Florida (7:39 p.m. ET, TBS), and No.4 Arizona vs No.1 Duke (9:39 p.m. ET, CBS). Maryland's Derik Queen produced the moment of March Madness so far with his game-winning buzzer-beater, while Arizona have the best 3-pointer success rate in the draw.

Here's how to watch Sweet 16 live streams online. Don’t miss any of the main event itself by following our how to watch March Madness live streams guide.

Sweet 16 schedule 2025

Thursday, March 27

7:09 p.m. — No.6 BYU vs No.2 Alabama (CBS)

7:39 p.m. — No.4 Maryland vs No.1 Florida (TBS)

9:39 p.m. — No.4 Arizona vs No.1 Duke (CBS)

10:09 p.m. — No.10 Arkansas vs No.3 Texas Tech (TBS)

Friday, March 28

7:09 p.m. — No.6 Ole Miss vs No.2 Michigan State (CBS)

7:39 p.m. — No.3 Kentucky vs No.2 Tennessee (TBS)

9:39 p.m. — No.5 Michigan vs No.1 Auburn (CBS)

10:09 p.m. — No.4 Purdue vs No.1 Houston (TBS)

(All times ET)

How to watch Sweet 16 online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the regional semi-finals on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Sweet 16 live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch Sweet 16 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., you can watch Sweet 16 games across TBS and CBS.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch every single game of March Madness 2025 through a cheap cheap Sling TV subscription.

The Sling TV Orange plan carries TBS and TNT as standard, but just for March Madness it now also includes TruTV. Better yet, your Sling login credentials will let you stream every game on CBS through the March Madness Live app. It's a no-brainer.

Sling Orange usually costs from $45.99/month but new customers get their first month half-price.

Alternatively, Paramount Plus Premium ($12.99 per month) is streaming all of the games that are shown on CBS.

Max is another option. It will live stream all of the games that are shown on TBS, TNT and TruTV, and includes all of HBO's prestige series, like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and new Jake Paul reality series, "Paul American".

Plans start at $9.99/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.

Scroll down for a breakdown of which games are on which channels.

How to watch Sweet 16 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Sweet 16, along with all other March Madness NCAA basketball games, will be live on Sky Sports in the U.K.. Games will go out on Sky Sports+, and occasionally on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the basketball on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, basketball fans can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

How to watch Sweet 16 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All 2025 March Madness Sweet 16 games are live on TSN and TSN+, which are providing full March Madness TV coverage.

The streaming service lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. You also use it to watch Formula 1 2025 online without cable.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a Sweet 16 stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch March Madness Sweet 16 games online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find all the Sweet 16 live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing the Sweet 16 round, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

