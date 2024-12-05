How to watch Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 — live stream the rugby from anywhere, TV channel, free options

Watch the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup to see if France’s Toulouse can successfully defend their crown against the best teams from the French Top 14, England’s Gallagher Premiership and the United Rugby Championship, featuring clubs from South Africa, Scotland, Ireland and Italy.

Below we’ll explain how you can watch 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup live streams from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Starting on December 6, 2024, the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup will see 24 elite teams competing for the biggest title in club rugby. Reigning champions Toulouse are seen as the favorites and for good reason. They won their 23rd league title last season and are captained by undoubtedly the best player in the world: Antoine Dupont.

However, the French side will face fierce competition from the likes of Caelan Doris' in-form Leinster, last season’s Premiership winners Northampton and the reigning EPCR Challenge Cup winners the Hollywoodbets Sharks, who have South African greats Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi in their ranks.

With so many of the world’s best players in action and plenty of heavyweight showdowns over the coming months, it’s set to be another thrilling edition of the Investec Champions Cup.

Here’s how to watch Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. Plus, scroll to the bottom of the page for the full fixture list.

Can I watch Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 live streams for free? You can watch select Investec Champions Cup games for FREE on RTÉ Player in Ireland, France TV in France and on TV JOJ in Slovakia. Traveling outside of Ireland, France or Slovakia? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market, read why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch the Investec Champions Cup online as if you were back at home.

How to watch the Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can watch 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup live streams on FloRugby in the US, with the streaming service set to show every game.

Plans start from $29.99 a month. Or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

How to watch Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's all change in the UK for the 2024/25 season, with Investec Champions Cup live streams now being carried by Premier Sports.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the Challenge Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, La Liga and Coppa Italia.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Premier Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans based in Australia can watch 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup live streams on EPCR TV, which costs €49.99 for a season pass that will let you watch every game live.

If you're currently outside of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

Watch Investec Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the Investec Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

FloRugby has the rights to the Investec Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 in Canada.

South Africa

The Investec Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, & Netherlands

Viaplay has the rights to the Investec Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Netherlands.

Rest of the world

The Investec Rugby Champions Cup 2024/25 is being shown on EPCR TV in every country where the competition hasn't been picked up by a broadcaster.

Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 fixtures

(All times ET)

ROUND 1

Friday, December 6

3pm – Bath vs La Rochelle

Saturday, December 7

8am – Clermont vs Benetton

8am – Sharks vs Exeter Chiefs

10.15am – Northampton vs Castres

10.15am – Stormers vs Toulon (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Munster vs Stade Francais (free on RTÉ Player)

12.30pm – Saracens vs Bulls

3pm – Glasgow vs Sale

3pm – Racing 92 vs Harlequins

Sunday, December 8

8am – Bordeaux vs Leicester

10.15am – Toulouse vs Ulster (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Bristol vs Leinster

ROUND 2

Friday, December 13

3pm – Sale vs Racing 92

3pm – Castres vs Munster

Saturday, December 14

8am – Bulls vs Northampton

10.15am – Ulster vs Bordeaux (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Leinster vs Clermont (free on RTÉ Player)

12.30pm – Leicester vs Sharks

3pm – La Rochelle vs Bristol

3pm – Harlequins vs Stormers

Sunday, December 15

8am – Benetton vs Bath

8am – Stade Francais vs Saracens (free on France TV)

10.15am – Toulon vs Glasgow

12.30pm – Exeter Chiefs vs Toulouse

ROUND 3

Friday, January 10 2025

3pm – Glasgow vs Racing 92

Saturday, January 11

8am – Stormers vs Sale

10.15am – Exeter Chiefs vs Bordeaux

10.15am – Sharks vs Toulouse (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Munster vs Saracens (free on RTÉ Player)

12.30pm – Stade Francais vs Northampton

3pm – Leicester vs Ulster

3pm – Castres vs Bulls

Sunday, January 12

8am – Toulon vs Harlequins

10.15am – La Rochelle vs Leinster (free on France TV)

10.15am – Bristol vs Benetton

12.30pm – Bath vs Clermont

ROUND 4

Friday, January 17

3pm – Ulster vs Exeter Chiefs

Saturday, January 18

8am – Bulls vs Stade Francais

10.15am – Northampton vs Munster

10.15am – Clermont vs Bristol (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Benetton vs La Rochelle

12.30pm – Leinster vs Bath (free on RTÉ Player)

3pm – Harlequins vs Glasgow

3pm – Racing 92 vs Stormers

Sunday, January 19

8am – Bordeaux vs Sharks

10.15am – Saracens vs Castres

10.15am – Toulouse vs Leicester (free on France TV)

12.30pm – Sale vs Toulon

ROUND OF 16

April 4-6, 2025

QUARTER-FINALS

April 11-13, 2025

SEMI-FINALS

May 2-4, 2025

FINAL

Saturday, May 24, 2025

