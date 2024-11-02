Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream: How to watch FA Cup first round online for free

The Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream is full of the magic of the cup as these two lower-league sides aim to advance to the second round — and you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream, date, time, channels The Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream takes place on Sunday, Nov. 3.

► Time: 3:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. AEST (Nov. 4).

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It wasn't that long ago when Wrexham would've been the underdogs in a first-round FA Cup fixture, but thanks to the club's rise under their rich Hollywood owners the Welsh side will be seen as the strong favourites here. The Red Dragons have been in good form this season, losing just twice in League One so far, and manager Phil Parkinson will want them to maintain that here.

Harrogate Town are struggling a little in League Two this season. Currently sitting 17th in the table they've won just one of their last six games. Apart from a 5-1 hammering at the hands of MK Dons at the start of October, the majority of their defeats have only been by one goal, so they're managing to stay in games. Doing that against this side from the division above will be crucial if they're to have any chance of advancing to the next round.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream wherever you are. Never miss a Wrexham game by checking out how to watch Wrexham live streams from anywhere.

How to watch the Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream for FREE on ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – find out more in out NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows including Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Harrogate Town vs Wrexham in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch the Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Harrogate Town vs Wrexham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Harrogate Town vs Wrexham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky NZ is the home of the FA Cup in New Zealand but Harrogate Town vs Wrexham hasn't been picked for coverage. You'll be able to access later rounds of the competition via Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide