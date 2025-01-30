FCSB vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Europa League game

The FCSB vs Man Utd live stream on the final matchday of the Europa League group phase will see the winner advance to the last 16 by right and avoid the nervy knockout playoff round — and you can watch the FCSB vs Man Utd live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

FCSB vs Man Utd live stream date, time, TV channels The FCSB vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Thursday, January 30.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

After three draws to begin their 2024/25 Europa League campaign put their knockout progress in doubt, Man Utd have won four in a row to sit fourth in the standings. Another victory will guarantee a spot in the last 16 and Ruben Amorim will be determined to avoid dropping points that could mean having to appear in a nervy knockout playoff. A functional 1-0 win against Fulham last weekend will hopefully spell better things for the Portuguese manager's self-described "worst Man Utd team in history". Manuel Ugarte faces a late fitness test, while Marcus Rashford and Amorim are no longer on speaking terms.

FCSB are just a point behind United, with a 4-0 reverse at Rangers in October their sole defeat of the league phase. In the same position as the Red Devils in wanting a win to avoid the playoff round, Elias Charalambous' side are joint first in the Romanian top flight, where they've lost one in 17 games since the end of August. Former Spurs defender Vlad Chiriches, absent for a couple of months with a muscle injury, is nearing full fitness and his experience could help get the 1986 European champions over the line. Daniel Birligea has 11 goals in all competitions this season, while in-form midfielder Adrian Sut's brace in the 3-2 defeat of Qarabag a week ago should yield another start.

You won't want to miss any of the action in the FCSB vs Man Utd Europa League meeting. We’ve got all the live stream details you need down below.

Can I watch FCSB vs Man Utd for free? There doesn't appear to be any free FCSB vs Man Utd live stream. However, Ukrainian football fans can tune in on the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (around $1.15) It's a great price but you will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services if you're traveling outside of Ukraine. Details below.

How to watch FCSB vs Man Utd live stream from anywhere

FCSB vs Man Utd live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Ukrainian service, you'd select Ukraine from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the game.

How to watch FCSB vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch FCSB vs Man Utd live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already use one of those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the FCSB vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN.

Paramount Plus combines CBS shows with lots of other streaming content from the archives, plus regular live sport. With prices starting at $7.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

How to watch FCSB vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the FCSB vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament for Brits.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch FCSB vs Man Utd online by using a VPN to make your device appear to be at home and access your usual streaming platform.

How to watch FCSB vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a FCSB vs Man Utd live stream on DAZN.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual subscription can use a VPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back home.

How to watch FCSB vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the FCSB vs Man Utd live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

How to watch FCSB vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Europa League League football for Kiwis. Plans start at $14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of $149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game on your usual platform by using a VPN.

How to watch FCSB vs Man Utd live stream in India

In India, you can watch the FCSB vs Man Utd live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game for free by using a VPN and setting the location as India.

