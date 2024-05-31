How to watch Epsom Derby 2024 — live stream racing online from anywhere

The Epsom Derby favorite is, fittingly for a horse named City Of Troy, arousing widespread suspicion ahead of Saturday's race, having flopped spectacularly on his most recent outing. However, Aidan O'Brien has been effusive in his praise of the previously unbeaten colt, and the nine-time champion trainer knows a thing or two about the biggest race of the British flat season.

Epsom Derby 2024 start time, channel The 2024 Epsom Derby takes place on Saturday, June 1.

► Post time: 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 a.m. AEST (June 2)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Racing.com (FREE STREAM)

• IRE — Virgin Media Player (FREE STREAM)

O’Brien hailed City of Troy as the greatest juvenile he's ever trained ahead of last month's 2000 Guineas, but as the odds-on favorite the three-year-old finished 9th out of 11. It was a catastrophic showing, but was it a sign of things to come or just one of those days?

The other top contender is City of Troy's stablemate, Los Angeles, who's still unbeaten and has a habit of finishing extremely quickly. Charlie Appleby-trained Ancient Wisdom is attracting attention too, thanks in part to the reliably soggy British weather.

The field of 16 is set for the 12-furlong Classic at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey. Read on as we explain how to watch 2024 Epsom Derby live streams where you are.

FREE Epsom Derby live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., Australia or Ireland, you can enjoy free Epsom Derby coverage. ITV1 and ITVX are showing the race live in the UK, it'll be on Racing.com in Australia, and VM1 and Virgin Media Player are showing it in Ireland.

But what if you're based in one of these countries but aren't at home to catch that free stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the race for free at home?

Epsom Derby live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race on your usual subscription?

How to watch Epsom Derby live streams in the U.K.

As mentioned above, ITV1 and ITVX are providing free coverage of the Epsom Derby in the U.K. in 2024, with live coverage of the event getting underway at 1:30 p.m. BST on Saturday, and the main race set for 4:30 p.m.

Just bear in mind that you'll need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the action on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch Epsom Derby live streams in Australia

In Australia, the 2024 Epsom Derby live stream will be shown on the free Racing.com TV channel and Racing.com website.

Just be warned that the main race starts at 1:30 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Can you watch Epsom Derby live streams in the U.S.?

The main race is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.

Epsom Derby 2024 schedule

(All times ET)

Saturday, June 1

9 a.m. – Princess Elizabeth Stakes (1m 1⁄2f)

9:35 a.m. – Diomed Stakes (1m 1⁄2f)

10:10 a.m. – 3yo ‘Dash’ Handicap (5f)

10:45 a.m. – Heritage Handicap (5f)

11:30 a.m. – Epsom Derby (1m 4f)

Epsom Derby runners and riders 2024

City Of Troy | Ryan Moore Sayedaty Sadety | Tom Marquand Kamboo | Richard Kingscote Los Angeles | Wayne Lordan Mr Hampstead | Sean Levey Ambiente Friendly | Robert Havlin Dallas Star | David Egan Macduff | Rossa Ryan Euphoric | Declan McDonogh God’s Window | Kieran Shoemark Ancient Wisdom | William Buick Bellum Justum | Oisin Murphy Tabletalk | James Doyle Deira Mile | Jim Crowley Dancing Gemini | Dylan Browne McMonagle Voyage | Pat Dobbs