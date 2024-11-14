Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere
La Tri take on La Verde in crucial CONMEBOL qualifier
With just a point separating them in the CONMEBOL qualifying table and a place at the 2026 World Cup to play for, the Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream is set to be a nerve jangling affair — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
The Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream will take place on Thursday, November 14.
• Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Friday) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Friday)
• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)
• U.S. — Fanatiz PPV
• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Anybody hoping for a goal fest between La Tri and La Verde should prepare for disappointment on Thursday. Ecuador have scored only six times in their 10 games of this campaign and have gone goalless in the last two. The home side will be hoping that coming up against the competition's leakiest defence should help them.
When these two met first time around in October last year, it took a 96th minute winner from Ecuador's Kevin Rodríguez to separate the sides. Since then, La Tri have played out four no-score draws and three one-nils (twice as winners and a loss to Brazil).
Bolivia are the lowest ranked team in South American football federation CONMEBOL, but have so far surpassed all expectations as they bid to play in a first World Cup in 30 years. They had won three on the spin to get them into the qualifying positions, and it took an Argentina inspired by a Lionel Messi hat-trick to bring them down to Earth with a 6-0 thrashing.
Make sure you know how to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams no matter where in the world you are.
How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia for free
If you're in Australia, you can watch an Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream for FREE as it will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.
How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Ecuador vs Bolivia live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select an Australia server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!
How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bolivia vs Colombia live stream on PPV via Fanatiz. It costs $29.99 for the game and also includes a free month of the Front-Row plan for action from the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Argentine League.
If you're a Fanatiz user but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia online in the U.K.
This World Cup qualifier is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K.
Premier Sports costs £10.99/month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £15.99 for the month-by-month option or £120 if you buy a whole year up front.
It'll also cost you these prices above to add Premier Sports to your Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99/month.
If you're not in the U.K. you can still watch Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams by using a good VPN like NordVPN.
How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia in Canada
As it is south of the border, you can watch Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams in Canada with that Fanatiz PPV for CA$29.99.
How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia online in Australia for FREE
Although it isn't being shown on TV Down Under, you can watch Ecuador vs Bolivia online for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 11 a.m. AEDT on Friday morning.
If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.
Can I watch Ecuador vs Bolivia in New Zealand?
Unfortunately, there are no listings for Ecuador vs Bolivia in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if that changes.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Premier League live streams online
- The best streaming VPNs
- How to get NFL Sunday Ticket for 2024-2025 season
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Adam was the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles the publisher produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam can still be seen dusting his keyboard off to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide, having started his career at consumer champions Which?.