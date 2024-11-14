Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere

With just a point separating them in the CONMEBOL qualifying table and a place at the 2026 World Cup to play for, the Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream is set to be a nerve jangling affair — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream, date, time and channels The Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream will take place on Thursday, November 14.

• Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Friday) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Fanatiz PPV

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Anybody hoping for a goal fest between La Tri and La Verde should prepare for disappointment on Thursday. Ecuador have scored only six times in their 10 games of this campaign and have gone goalless in the last two. The home side will be hoping that coming up against the competition's leakiest defence should help them.

When these two met first time around in October last year, it took a 96th minute winner from Ecuador's Kevin Rodríguez to separate the sides. Since then, La Tri have played out four no-score draws and three one-nils (twice as winners and a loss to Brazil).

Bolivia are the lowest ranked team in South American football federation CONMEBOL, but have so far surpassed all expectations as they bid to play in a first World Cup in 30 years. They had won three on the spin to get them into the qualifying positions, and it took an Argentina inspired by a Lionel Messi hat-trick to bring them down to Earth with a 6-0 thrashing.

Make sure you know how to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia for free

If you're in Australia, you can watch an Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream for FREE as it will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Ecuador vs Bolivia live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select an Australia server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!

How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bolivia vs Colombia live stream on PPV via Fanatiz. It costs $29.99 for the game and also includes a free month of the Front-Row plan for action from the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Argentine League.

If you're a Fanatiz user but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Ecuador vs Bolivia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This World Cup qualifier is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K.

Premier Sports costs £10.99/month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £15.99 for the month-by-month option or £120 if you buy a whole year up front.

It'll also cost you these prices above to add Premier Sports to your Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K. you can still watch Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams by using a good VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As it is south of the border, you can watch Ecuador vs Bolivia live streams in Canada with that Fanatiz PPV for CA$29.99.

How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia online in Australia for FREE

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although it isn't being shown on TV Down Under, you can watch Ecuador vs Bolivia online for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 11 a.m. AEDT on Friday morning.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can I watch Ecuador vs Bolivia in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there are no listings for Ecuador vs Bolivia in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if that changes.

