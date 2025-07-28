My favourite Switch 2 game is already AU$20.95 off on Amazon — get Donkey Kong Bananza for only AU$89

Recently, I wrote an article on the things I love about my Nintendo Switch 2, and I can now add Donkey Kong Bananza to that list. Apart from being the Switch 2's first major release post-launch, it's arguably the best reason to own the new console to date.

Although the game shares some similarities to its development team's previous title, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Bananza feels like an entirely fresh approach for Nintendo, thanks to its smashable environments and layered levels, as well as the dynamic movement of its title character.

Best of all, Donkey Kong Bananza is just AU$109.95 AU$89 on Amazon right now, which is a solid saving of AU$20.95 on the RRP. Pretty good way to dodge Nintendo's next-gen price hike if you ask me...

Save AU$20.95 Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo Switch 2): was AU$109.95 now AU$89 at Amazon Donkey Kong Bananza is the first must-have title to release for Nintendo Switch 2 since Mario Kart World, boasting a vast subterranean world that's just waiting to be smashed to pieces. Join DK and Pauline on an epic adventure in search of Banandium Gems. Use DK's fists to smash through the terrain and Pauline's singing abilities to transform DK into various animal forms. Now only AU$109.95 AU$89 on Amazon.

I've only played the game for a handful of hours so far, but I'm already hooked on its core mechanic of pummelling the environment to smithereens in search of precious Banandium Gems. In fact, I'm finding it hard to move forward in the game without smashing everything in sight — I may have a problem.

But don't just take my word for it — in his Donkey Kong Bananza review, my colleague Anthony Spadafora praised the game's "destructible environments and unique visuals." He also described it as "the 3D Donkey Kong game fans of the character have always wanted", though he did note that there were "some camera issues" and "far too many Banandium Gems to collect in a single playthrough."

Of course, those minor quibbles shouldn't stop you from playing one of the best Nintendo games in years — especially now that it's received a sweet 19% discount on Amazon, less than a fortnight after its release.

Don't own the Nintendo Switch 2 yet? You can find today's best Switch 2 prices below.