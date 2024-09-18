Coventry City vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup game online

The Coventry City vs Tottenham live stream sees second-tier strugglers take on four-time EFL Cup winners for a place in the Carabao Cup last 16 — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Coventry City vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Coventry City vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Wednesday, Sep. 18.

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 19)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's a been a rocky start to Ange Postecoglou's sophomore season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so far. Their only win of the Premier League campaign came against the hapless Everton, and a 1-0 loss at home to bitter rivals Arsenal means that the mood is sour on the white side of North London. They'll be using Wednesday's game as an opportunity to get a feelgood win under their belts, and for new signing Dominic Solanke to get himself on the scoresheet.

Two 1-0 victories have paved the Sky Blues' way to a first third round fixture in this competition in more than a decade, dumping out fellow mid-table Championship sides Bristol City and Oxford United. Things aren't going so well in the league for Mark Robins's men either, however, having failed to win since way back on August 16.

Rhis fixture will always conjure up memories of the 1987 FA Cup Final and Keith Houchen's heading heroics. But to see how this one goes, keeping reading for how to watch Coventry City vs Tottenham live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch Coventry City vs Tottenham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching this Carabao Cup match on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Coventry City vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount+ or another service to watch the game.

How to watch Coventry City vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

CBS has wrestled the rights to EFL soccer away from ESPN this season. That means you can watch Coventry City vs Tottenham live streams on its Paramount Plus streaming service.

Plans usually cost from $7.99/month after its 7-day free Paramount Plus trial. For a limited time (until Sep. 23), however, you can make a substantial saving by grabbing an annual plan from just $29.99 — effectively $2.50/month for 12 months.

If you're outside of the U.S. and want to watch on your Paramount Plus subscription, you can watch the soccer live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Coventry City vs Tottenham in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports shows the Carabao Cup in the U.K. and Coventry City vs Tottenham will be broadcast live across its Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 8 p.m.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £20/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider a Now Sports Membership. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow EFL Cup live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Coventry City vs Tottenham in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Coventry City vs Tottenham live stream on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

After a recent price rise DAZN now costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want watch EFL Cup soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Coventry City vs Tottenham in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to watch the Coventry City vs Tottenham live stream Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to most TV packages, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99/month or $149/year after a 1-week trial.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, rugby, and tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch Coventry City vs Tottenham in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Coventry City vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to Carabao Cup soccer in New Zealand.

Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing TV package. Or go for a standalone plan for $14.99/month or $149.99/year after a 1-week trial.

Kick-off for this game is at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Coventry City vs Tottenham in Indonesia

Indonesian fans can live stream the Coventry City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup game on Vidio. The Platinum plan starts from 39,000 Rp. (around $2.50).

Away from Indonesia right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

