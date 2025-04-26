Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey final online
Madrid have won four of the previous seven El Clasico Copa del Rey finals
Saturday's Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream serves up an epoch-defining Copa del Rey final. Whereas Barca are chasing a quadruple in Hansi Flick's first season in charge, this is realistically Carlo Ancelotti's last trophy hope with Los Blancos — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream takes place on Saturday, April 26.
► Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEST (Sunday)
• FREE STREAM — RTVE Play (Spain)
• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus
• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The Copa del Rey wasn't even second on the list of Real Madrid's priorities at the start of the campaign, but it certainly is now. Not only are they out of the Champions League and five points behind Barcelona in La Liga, but they've been thrashed by their arch-rivals in both of their prior meetings this season, one of those in the Spanish Super Cup final.
It's not just that Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, who's expected to return after an ankle twist, haven't clicked. They're both unwilling to track back, which continually leaves the rest of the team outmanned. They won't, however, be short of opportunities at the newly expanded La Cartuja in Seville.
That's because Barcelona play an extreme high line, gambling on their opponents straying offside. While it's clearly working out for them, it's a high-wire act that looks messy at the best of times. They'll be without top scorer Robert Lewandowski on Saturday, but Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are more than capable of picking up the slack.
Read on for how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are and potentially for FREE.
Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams for FREE
Football fans in Spain are in luck, as they can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams for FREE. The Copa del Rey final will be shown on RTVE and its associated streaming service RTVE Play.
Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Copa del Rey final for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.
Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Copa del Rey final on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Spanish service, you'd select Spain from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTVE Play or another streaming service and watch the action.
Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus isn't a like-for-like replacement for ESPN, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on ESPN channels). ESPN Plus costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.
Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus from $16.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.
If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can still follow your usual Copa del Rey final live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the U.K.
The 2025 Copa del Rey final is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..
A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay £11.99 each month.
Premier Sports also holds the rights to European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship rugby, La Liga and Coppa Italia soccer, and the NHL.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Can you watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Canada?
Unfortunately, the Copa del Rey appears to have slipped through the cracks in Canada.
If you're currently on holiday in Canada, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid game. We recommend NordVPN.
Can you watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Australia?
Bad news, Australians — it doesn't look like any channels are airing the 2025 Copa del Rey final down under.
If you're on holiday Down Under from Spain, you could use one of the best VPN services to enable you to tap into your home coverage of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid game. We recommend NordVPN.
Can you watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in New Zealand?
The Copa del Rey hasn't found a broadcasting parner in New Zealand either.
If you're on holiday in New Zealand from Spain, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the game. We recommend NordVPN.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere
- The best VPN service
- How to watch F1 live streams
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.