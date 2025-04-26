Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey final online

Who will come out on top in the third El Clasico encounter of the season?

Saturday's Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream serves up an epoch-defining Copa del Rey final. Whereas Barca are chasing a quadruple in Hansi Flick's first season in charge, this is realistically Carlo Ancelotti's last trophy hope with Los Blancos — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream takes place on Saturday, April 26.

► Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• FREE STREAM — RTVE Play (Spain)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Copa del Rey wasn't even second on the list of Real Madrid's priorities at the start of the campaign, but it certainly is now. Not only are they out of the Champions League and five points behind Barcelona in La Liga, but they've been thrashed by their arch-rivals in both of their prior meetings this season, one of those in the Spanish Super Cup final.

It's not just that Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, who's expected to return after an ankle twist, haven't clicked. They're both unwilling to track back, which continually leaves the rest of the team outmanned. They won't, however, be short of opportunities at the newly expanded La Cartuja in Seville.

That's because Barcelona play an extreme high line, gambling on their opponents straying offside. While it's clearly working out for them, it's a high-wire act that looks messy at the best of times. They'll be without top scorer Robert Lewandowski on Saturday, but Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are more than capable of picking up the slack.

Read on for how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are and potentially for FREE.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams for FREE

Football fans in Spain are in luck, as they can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams for FREE. The Copa del Rey final will be shown on RTVE and its associated streaming service RTVE Play.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Copa del Rey final for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Copa del Rey final on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Spanish service, you'd select Spain from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTVE Play or another streaming service and watch the action.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus isn't a like-for-like replacement for ESPN, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on ESPN channels). ESPN Plus costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus from $16.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can still follow your usual Copa del Rey final live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2025 Copa del Rey final is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay £11.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship rugby, La Liga and Coppa Italia soccer, and the NHL.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can you watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, the Copa del Rey appears to have slipped through the cracks in Canada.

If you're currently on holiday in Canada, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid game. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bad news, Australians — it doesn't look like any channels are airing the 2025 Copa del Rey final down under.

If you're on holiday Down Under from Spain, you could use one of the best VPN services to enable you to tap into your home coverage of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid game. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Copa del Rey hasn't found a broadcasting parner in New Zealand either.

If you're on holiday in New Zealand from Spain, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the game. We recommend NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide