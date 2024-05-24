Celtic vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup final game online for free

Celtic vs Rangers is set to be a thrilling Scottish Cup final match, with sparks always flying when these two Glasgow rivals meet. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Celtic vs Rangers live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Celtic vs Rangers live stream takes Saturday, May 25

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (May. 26)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• AUS — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Celtic are unbeaten against Rangers so far this season, winning three Old Firm derbies and drawing the other, on their way to securing the league title for the 12th time in 13 seasons. Brendan Rodger's side come into this game unbeaten in 11, and having lost just once in their last 24 games, so expectations will be high among The Bhoys. Can they add yet another Scottish Cup to their record-breaking haul?

Rangers have already lifted one trophy this season, winning the League Cup back in December, but they'll be keen to stop Celtic making it a double. They finished eight points behind their neighbours in the league this season and haven't led in any of the previous four meetings. The Gers' season ended with a bit of whimper, too, winning just one of their last three league games, but they won't struggle for motivation here.

You won’t want to miss the Celtic vs Rangers live stream as it’s set to be a fiercely fought contest with plenty of history. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this Scottish Cup final online from anywhere.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers from abroad

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this Scottish Cup final match without spending a penny. That's because the Celtic vs Rangers will be broadcast and streamed for free.

The full game will be televised via BBC One Scotland with a free online stream available on BBC iPlayer and via the BBC website, so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Celtic vs Rangers live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the U.S.

Unfortunately none of the US broadcasters have decided to show the Scottish Cup final, but if you're a Brit or Aussie in the US when the game is on, you can still watch the Celtic vs Rangers live stream from abroad using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Celtic vs Rangers live stream as the game will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland and streamed free online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on your television or via online streaming. If for some reason you'd rather pay to watch it, the game will also be shown on Premier Sports.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Celtic vs Rangers live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in Canada

Like their cousins south of the border, Canadian broadcasters have also decided to give the 2024 Scottish Cup final a miss, but if you're a Brit or Aussie in Canada when the game is on, you can still watch the Celtic vs Rangers live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Celtic vs Rangers Scottish Cup final live on Paramount Plus. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in New Zealand

It's bad news for Kiwis who are fans of Scottish football, as the Celtic vs Rangers live stream will not be shown in New Zealand, but if you're a Brit or Aussie on holiday you can still tune in by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.