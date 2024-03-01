Brentford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream to see who gets bragging rights in this west London clash.

Chelsea will be looking to climb up the EPL table in this west London derby against Brentford — and you can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels Brentford vs Chelsea live streams will be available on Saturday, March 2.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (March 3)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Mauricio Pochettino brought himself some breathing space by overseeing a 3-2 F.A. Cup victory over Leeds in midweek. Chelsea are now through to the quarter-finals, but their position in the bottom half of the EPL table shows there is plenty of work still to do.

Chelsea are only four points off seventh, which is likely to be a European qualification berth. But consistency continues to elude them and it is difficult to predict which version of Pochettino's team will show up at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford have had plenty of joy from this fixture in recent times, winning three of their last four meetings with their west London neighbors. Thomas Frank could do with another victory here: following a 4-2 loss to West Ham on Monday, Brentford are just five points clear of the relegation zone.

A front two of Ivan Toney and either Neal Maupay or Yoane Wissa will look to prey on Chelsea's defensive deficiencies on Saturday. The Blues will have to stand up to the physical challenge posed by their opponents, as they seek to climb back into the top 10.

You can make sure you don’t miss any of the weekend's EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea from abroad

How to watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

Brentford vs Chelsea live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your own home.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea in the U.S.

How to watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch Brentford vs Chelsea in the U.K.?

Can you watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches.

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea in Canada

How to watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea in Australia

How to watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea in New Zealand

How to watch a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.