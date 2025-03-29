Bournemouth vs Man City live stream: How to watch FA Cup quarter-final online and on TV

The Bournemouth vs Man City live stream is an all-Premier clash to finish off the FA Cup quarter-finals. Both teams have Wembley, and piece of silverware, in their sights — and you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Man City live stream, date, time, TV channels The Bournemouth vs Man City live stream takes place on Sunday, March 30.

► Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 2.30 a.m. AEDT (Mon)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus, Disney Plus

The Cherries have been one of the teams of the season so far. They knocked out Wolves in the last round of this competition and return from the international break in 10th place in the Premier League. Andoni Iraola's team play a compact but attacking brand of football. Their opponents need to be wary of being caught on the break by the likes of Evanilson and Justin Kluivert. Fans will be hoping that speculation about the future of the manager will not disrupt things heading into this massive match.

Much has been written about the Cityzens’ campaign, which has been poor by their high standards. Eliminated from the other cups and trailing in the league, the FA Cup is now the only trophy left that they can win this season. They were, though, given a scare by Plymouth last time out in the competition. Pep Guardiola will be taking this tie very seriously indeed but is having to manage the absence of key players. John Stones is out but Joško Gvardiol and Ederson could return.

Man City lost out in the final last year to local rivals Man Utd, while Bournemouth have never made it to an FA Cup final. They will go into this game with some confidence having won 2-1 when these sides met in the Premier League in November. Who will make it to Wembley and one step closer to a major trophy?

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch live content.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV Licence, you can still watch a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – find out more just below.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN app on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

U.S. viewers can also watch Bournemouth vs Man City live streams (along with the weekend’s other FA Cup quarter-finals on Disney Plus. Prices start at $9.99 per month.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$21 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport will show a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in New Zealand. The game will be broadcast on TV on the channel Sky Sport 2, it can also be streamed using Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

