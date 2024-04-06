Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca live stream: How to watch 2024 Copa del Rey final online

Watch an Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca live stream to see which of these top-flight sides go home with they shiny Copa del Rey trophy. You can watch the Copa del Rey final from anywhere with a VPN.

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca live stream takes place on Saturday, April 6.

► Time: 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEST (April 7)

• FREE — Watch on RTVE (Spain)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

Are Athletic Bilbao destined to ever lift the Copa del Rey trophy again? The 23-time winners – only Barcelona are more successful in Spain's premier cup competition – last emerged triumphant in 1984 and despite reaching the final on six occasions in the interceding four decades, los Leones have never tasted glory. The Basques knocked out Barça and Atletico Madrid en route to the final, brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams scoring in a 3-0 semi-final rout of the Colchoneros.

Mallorca are six points clear of the relegation zone in La Liga but they have reserved their best form for the Copa del Rey, beating high-flying Girona at San Moix in the quarter-finals, then disposing of Athletic's Basque rivals Real Sociedad in a semi-final penalty shootout. Regular cup goalkeeper Dominik Greif was the hero in saving Mikel Oyarzabal's spot-kick and it seems the Slovakian will keep his place after keeping a clean sheet last weekend against Valencia.

Can the 23-time winners Athletic end 40 years of hurt? Read on as we explain all the ways to watch an Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca live stream where you are.

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca for free in Spain

The 2024 Copa del Rey final, Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca, is being live streamed for FREE on RTVE in Spain and will be broadcast on TV channel La 1.

But what if you're based there but aren't at home to catch that free Copa del Rey coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the race for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below, via our favorite service, NordVPN.

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca for free in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, no broadcaster has been lined up to show the Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Copa del Rey Football live stream in the U.K. ITVX occasionally show some Spanish football, so it's worth checking out their streaming platform in case a last-minute deal can be done. This is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca in Canada?

Like the Brits, Canadians will be unable to watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca live stream in the Copa del Rey final.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca in Australia?

Again, we're sorry to report that there's no live stream available for the Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca Copa del Rey final in Australia.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca in New Zealand?

Yep, you guessed, there's no dice for the Kiwis either who want to access the Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca live stream as no broadcaster has been announced at the time of writing.

