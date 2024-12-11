Arsenal vs Monaco live stream free: How to watch Champions League online

The Arsenal vs Monaco live stream has the makings of a tight affair between two teams that are level-pegging on 10 points apiece in the Champions League so far. The contrast in playing styles, however, could favor the Gunners — and you can potentially watch it for FREE and from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Monaco live stream date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Monaco live stream takes place on Wednesday, December 11.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 12)

• FREE STREAM — VM Play (IRE)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports / Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Adolf Hütter took a risk by placing so much faith in sparky youngsters Eliesse Ben Seghir and Maghnes Akliouche, but he's reaping the rewards. Monaco are competing on all fronts, while playing in a manner that most Arsenal fans would probably recognize. To adapt the famous old Stoke idiom, however, can they do it on a cold Wednesday night at the Emirates?

Having seen Monaco concede twice from corners in the 3-2 defeat to Benfica two weeks ago, Mikel Arteta and Nicolas Jover will be licking their lips. Excluding penalties, Arsenal have scored nine goals from set-pieces this season, while crosses have been used to brutal effect in open play. In their 5-1 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon, two goals game from crosses, another from a corner, and another from the penalty spot.

Breel Embolo might, however, take some pointers from Viktor Gyökeres, who at times bullied the Arsenal backline. The Swiss international isn't prolific at club level, but he's in the same mould as the Lisbon forward, and tends to save his best for the big stage.

Tune in to the Arsenal vs Monaco live stream on one of the services below, and make sure you don’t miss any of the UCL action with our how to watch Champions League live streams guide.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Monaco live stream for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch the Arsenal vs Monaco live stream for free on Virgin Media.

Watch Arsenal vs Monaco FREE on VM Play.

Arsenal vs Monaco will be live and free on the Virgin Media 2 TV channel and VM Play streaming service in the Republic of Ireland. Traveling outside of Ireland? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs Monaco from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Arsenal vs Monaco live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

NordVPN is outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland but want to unblock your usual Irish stream, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing Arsenal vs Monaco and watch the game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Monaco live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Arsenal vs Monaco live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal vs Monaco live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Monaco live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is hosting the Arsenal vs Monaco live stream in the U.K. It's being televised on TNT Sports 1.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Monaco live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch an Arsenal vs Monaco live stream on DAZN.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by signing up to an annual plan ($249 upfront or $24.99 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their regular subscription can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back in the Great White North.

How to watch Arsenal vs Monaco live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch Arsenal vs Monaco live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable AU$27 per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Monaco live streams in New Zealand

DAZN is the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you can sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

