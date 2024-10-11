Warriors vs Hull KR live stream: How to watch Super League Grand Final 2024 online

The 2024 Super League Grand Final live stream is already one for the history books with Hull KR reaching the Grand Final for the very first time. They could become just the fifth team to lift the Super League Trophy. Standing in their way are six-time champions Wigan Warriors who will contest the showpiece final at Old Trafford for the 13th time, which takes place on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Read on to find out how to watch Warriors vs Hull KR live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Warriors vs Hull KR live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Warriors vs Hull KR live stream takes place on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

► Time: 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 13)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• USA — Watch on FOX via Sling or FuboTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After finishing second in the regular season, Hull KR resisted a ferocious fightback from Warrington Wolves to secure a spot in the 2024 Grand Final. They’ll need to produce another monstrous defensive display to overcome Wigan on Saturday but will take confidence from the fact they beat the Warriors earlier in the season. However, they’ll be expecting a huge test against the defending champions who have been in sensation form all year.

Matt Peet's defending champions have been in sensational form all year. Wigan triumphed in the 2024 World Club Challenge, won the Challenge Cup and finished top of the Super League table. They then flexed their muscles with a ruthless 38-0 victory over Leigh Leopards to reach their 13th Grand Final. Fierce in defense and brilliant in attack, they will arrive at Old Trafford as the heavy favorites.

Read on to discover where to watch Warriors vs Hull KR live streams in the 2024 Super League Grand Final where you are.

Watch Warriors vs Hull KR from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Super League on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Warriors vs Hull KR live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Warriors vs Hull KR and watch the game.

Watch Warriors vs Hull KR in the U.K.

(Image credit: Free)

Sky Sports hosts the Warriors vs Hull KR live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Warriors vs Hull KR live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Warriors vs Hull KR in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Warriors vs Hull KR live stream on Fox Sports or the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included in your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Warriors vs Hull KR live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), USA and NBCSN in selected markets. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Warriors vs Hull KR in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Warriors vs Hull KR on Fox Sports and Foxtel which has exclusive rights to show the Super League Grand Final in Australia. However, you'll either need to stay up late or be up bright and early as the match gets underway at 4 a.m..

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Foxtel account as if you were back home.

Watch Warriors vs Hull KR in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Warriors vs Hull KR live stream via SuperLeague+ which is offering a special play-off pass which is available for just $19.99.

SuperLeague+ is available to watch via web browsers, Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Amazon TV App, with the ability to cast from devices to TVs, where compatible.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide