Today's Premier League matches – EPL fixtures for Saturday, November 23

Today's Premier League matches are upon us and there are some thrilling EPL fixtures to look forward to as English domestic football returns from its November international break.

Man City host Tottenham as Pep Guardiola's team look to get their title bid back on track, while Arsenal are in action later against Nottm Forest. Today's Premier League matches start with Chelsea's trip to Leicester in the early kick-off.

Each matchday, we'll update this page with today's fixtures (and tomorrow's, if applicable), so you won't get caught offside! Think of us as your 12th man.

Read on if you want to know today's Premier League matches

Today's Premier League matches – Sat, Nov. 23

There are a total of 7 Premier League games taking place today. However, 5 of them are 3pm kick offs and therefore won't be broadcast live on TV in the U.K..

► Leicester vs Chelsea

• Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT / 11.30 p.m. AEDT

► Arsenal vs Nottm Forest

• Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

► Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

• Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

► Bournemouth vs Brighton

• Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

► Everton vs Brentford

• Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

► Fulham vs Wolves

• Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

► Man City vs Tottenham

• Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 4.30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

Tomorrow's Premier League matches – Sun, Nov. 24

► Southampton vs Liverpool

• Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

► Ipswich vs Man Utd

• Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 3.30 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

Today's big Premier League match

Man City vs Tottenham: Man City could really do with a win when they take on Tottenham in today's late kick-off. The champions have lost their last four games in all competitions, an unwanted first for Pep Guardiola in his managerial career. The Man City boss has no doubt spend the international break stewing over his team's recent form.

Spurs have been inconsistent throughout the campaign and their away record leaves a lot to be desired. Can they spring a surprise at the Etihad Stadium?

What else should I know about the Premier League?

The Premier League (EPL) is the top tier of English football, established in 1992 after clubs broke away from the Football League First Division. It is widely regarded as the most-watched and lucrative football leagues in the world. It reaches 920 million homes in 189 countries.

The season runs from August to May. The league consists of 20 clubs, with each team playing 38 matches; two against each other team, one home and one away. Three points are awarded for a win, one point for a draw and none for a defeat.

The team with the most points at the end of the season is crowned champions. The teams who finish in the bottom three of the Premier League table, are relegated to the Championship – English football's second tier.

The fixtures for the 24/25 season were released on June 18, 2024 and are listed on the official Premier League fixtures page. The schedule is compiled by a computer. In every five-game sequence there must be no more than three home games per team. Clubs are usually paired with their local rivals to avoid, say, Man City and Man Utd both playing at home on the same weekend.

Premier League matches are always subject to change, with TV companies often moving matches for live coverage.

When are the international breaks?

Premier League international breaks are scheduled for September 1-9, October 6-14 and November 10-18, 2024 for England's Nations League campaign.

A further break takes place from March 20-25, 2025 to allow for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

When does the Premier League season end?

The final round of Premier League games will be played on Sunday, May 25. All matches will kick off at the same time.

Tips on watching today's Premier League matches

In the U.S., fixtures are broadcast through NBC Sports (full list: NBC Sports Premier League schedule). Today's Premier League matches are live on a mixture of Peacock, NBC, and USA Network, as well as Telemundo and Universo (for Spanish-language broadcasts).

In the U.K., 200 out of 380 matches are shown live on Sky Sports. Most games are available via Sky Sports, while TNT Sports has the rights for 52 games and Prime Video will show 20 fixtures. Note: 3pm kick-offs cannot be shown in the U.K. due to the blackout rule.

Every Premier League 24/25 game will be streamed live online somewhere in the world. The trick is in finding out where. Abroad? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming service from anywhere.

Premier League 2024-25 table as of November 22

Swipe to scroll horizontally POS TEAM P G/D PTS 1 Liverpool 11 15 28 2 Man City 11 9 23 3 Chelsea 11 8 19 4 Arsenal 11 6 19 5 Nottm Forest 11 5 19 6 Brighton 11 4 19 7 Fulham 11 3 18 8 Newcastle 11 2 18 9 Aston Villa 11 0 18 10 Tottenham 11 10 16 11 Brentford 11 0 16 12 Bournemouth 11 0 15 13 Man Utd 11 0 15 14 West Ham 11 -6 12 15 Leicester 11 -7 10 16 Everton 11 -7 10 17 Ipswich Town 11 -10 8 18 Crystal Palace 11 -7 7 19 Wolves 11 -11 6 20 Southampton 11 -14 4