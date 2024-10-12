PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

Sunday's PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 live stream carries high hopes for the Papua New Guinea selection, now led by former Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou. Last year's clash was the closest in years, and with rumors rife that PNG is set become the NRL’s 19th franchise, what a moment this would be to register their first win in this fixture.

PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 live stream, Date, Time, Channels The PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 live stream takes place on Sunday, October 13.

► Time: 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT (Oct. 12) / 6 a.m. BST / 4 p.m. AEDT

• WATCH FREE — 9Now (Australia)

The PNG PM13's record in this fixture reads 0—15—1, that solitary draw coming all the way back in 2007, but their battling 18–30 defeat a year ago, which they started and ended strongly, marked an overdue return to the fiercely competitive days of old. Is this the year they finally make the leap?

Demetriou has picked a PNG Hunters-heavy squad, headlined by Judah Rimbu and Morea Morea. Captaining the Australia PM13 for the first time is Dragons-bound Damien Cook, who started the season playing under Demetriou. The hooker leads a talented squad, spearheaded by Titan Alofiana Khan-Pereira, who top-scored in the NRL with 24 tries.

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

How to watch PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 in the U.S.

The PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 game hasn't been picked up by a big-name broadcaster in the U.S., and at the time of writing it isn't clear if it will be shown on the NRL's streaming platform, Watch NRL.

How to watch PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 in the U.K.

It looks as if PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 has slipped through the cracks in the U.K. too, with Watch NRL not currently showing the game on any of its schedules.

How to watch PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 in Australia

As mentioned above, the PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 live stream will be shown for free on Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia.

Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. AEDT, in time for the women's game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. AEDT. The men's game follows at 4 p.m. AEDT.

The PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 will also be shown on Fox League via Foxtel, which will provide live coverage of both the schoolgirls' (10 a.m. AEDT kick-off) and schoolboys' (12 p.m. AEDT kick-off) games too. Coverage begins at 9:50 a.m. AEDT.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Cowboys vs Steelers, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting NFL, cricket, AFL, NBA, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

How to watch PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing PNG PM13 vs Australia PM13 in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages.

Live coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. NZDT, in time for the women's game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. NZDT. The men's game follows at 6 p.m. NZDT.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, a pass to which costs from $24.99 per week.

