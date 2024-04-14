Padres vs Dodgers live stream 2024: How to watch MLB baseball online, start time, TV channel, schedule

Nearly a month into the season, the LA Dodgers are still the only team in the National League West with a winning record. No other division has four teams with losing records, though if the San Diego Padres can pull off an upset at Dodger Stadium this weekend, they'd pull level with their storied I-5 rivals.

You can watch a Padres vs Dodgers live stream easily in the US with Sling TV or from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Padres vs Dodgers live stream, Date, Time, Channels Padres vs Dodgers live streams will be available on Sunday, April 14.

► Time: 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT / 12:10 a.m. BST (Apr. 15) / 9:10 a.m. AEST (Apr. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

These foes have met already this season, splitting a two-game series right at the start of the campaign in Seoul. It marked the MLB debut of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and it was rough going for the three-time NPB Pacific League MVP, as he allowed five runs.

But with his compatriot Shohei Ohtani an ever-present in the headlines, Yamamoto has quietly shown why everyone wanted his signature in the offseason. He's not conceded a run in his last 10 innings, taking 13 scalps in the process.

That was also a first MLB outing for youngster Jackson Merrill, who's given Padres fans plenty of reasons to cheer post-Juan Soto. What's more, their form on the road has been marginally better than their home form in the opening weeks, and, considering their strength of schedule, things could be looking up.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch a Padres vs Dodgers live stream anywhere in the world, no matter where you are.

How to watch a Padres vs Dodgers live stream wherever you are

The Padres vs Dodgers live streams will be shown on ESPN in the U.S., but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Padres vs Dodgers live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for baseball fans away on vacation or business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try NordVPN risk-free for a month

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Padres vs Dodgers live stream in the U.S.

Baseball fans in the U.S. can watch a Padres vs Dodgers live stream on Sling, which carries a huge array of sports channels. Namely, you'll want to check out Sling's Orange package, which includes ESPN.

In addition to ESPN, Sling Orange provides access to ESPN2, ESPN3 and TBS, local affiliates in select markets, and a slew of programming from Comedy Central, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, and more.

Right now you can save 50% on your first month.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a subscription, you can watch a Padres vs Dodgers live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers multiple live TV packages that let you watch loads of MLB games. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Orange for half-price. That's as low as $20 per month and you can cancel at any time.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Padres vs Dodgers live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing Padres vs Dodgers live streams in the U.K..

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Padres vs Dodgers live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch a Padres vs Dodgers live stream in Canada

In Canada, TSN is showing the Padres vs Dodgers game.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.