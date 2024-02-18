NBA All-Star Game 2024 live stream: How to watch East vs West online, start time, TV channels

For the first time in seven years, East will meet West when the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend comes to its traditional conclusion on Sunday night. With basketball's biggest stars set to shine brightly, this guide explains how to watch NBA All-Star Game 2024 live streams online, on TV and from absolutely anywhere with a VPN.

2024 NBA All-Star Game start time, channel ► Date: Sunday (Feb. 18)

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (1 a.m. GMT / 12 p.m. AEDT on Monday)

• U.S. — TNT / TBS / Sling TV / Max

• CAN — Sportsnet

• U.K. — TNT Sports

• AUS — ESPN/ Kayo (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free

Just when the invincible Team LeBron was finally ousted last year after five consecutive years on top, the NBA reverted to the format that has been so popular since the All-Star Game's inception back in 1951.

LeBron will still be involved, of course, leading the votes once again to make the starting five for the West. He's joined in an intimidating line-up with Kevin Durant, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and two-time season MVP Nikola Jokić. This is a starting quintet so strong that the awesome Steph Curry will sit out the tip-off on the bench!

The dynamic Milwaukee Bucks duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard start for the team representing the Eastern Conference, as they look to extend their head-to-head wins to 38 against 29. Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton makes the start on his home court. It's just a pity that Cameroonian giant Joel Embiid has declared himself injured, after his magnificent 2022-23 season.

With these players going hell for leather week-in week-out during the regular NBA season, the All-Star Game always provides the chance for some exhibition-style b-ball. But as LeBron has shown in recent years, there's no doubt that they still want to win in front of the massive domestic and international TV audience. And Jennifer Hudson's halftime performance will only add to the prestige feel of the evening.

It's all set to take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the first time since 1985 that the Hoosier State has hosted the blue riband event. And you can watch the 2024 NBA All-Stars Game online and from wherever you are — keep reading to learn how.

Watch NBA All-Star Game 2024 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., NBA fans are set to be spoilt for choice, with the All-Star Game airing in multiple places from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 18.

On linear TV and cable, you can pick between TBS and TNT, who will be simulcasting the NBA All-Star Game this year.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is probably the best value you can get, with both TNT and TBS included in either of its Orange or Blue plans with prices starting from just $40/month and your first month half-price.

Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV also include TNT in their channel line-up.

The other option to watch is on HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $15.99/month for ad-free. Or pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10. The Sports Add-On is being thrown in for free with all regular subscriptions for a limited time.

You can get TNT and TBS in the Sling TV Orange and Blue packages. Whichever plan you choose, you'll get more than 30 premium channels, or combine them both for 45+ channels including ESPN, Fox, CNN and Comedy Central.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game live stream from anywhere

If you're overseas and try to watch an NBA All-Star Game 2024 live stream on your domestic streaming service, you'll find that access will be denied due to rights reasons and geo-restrictions.

Fortunately, there's a solution. A VPN (virtual private network) makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

We've tested all the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's fast, secure, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out. Plus, unlike many other VPN services out there, ExpressVPN has virtual server locations in India.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're an American NBA fan who's away from home at the moment, you'd select 'United States' from the list.

3. Watch as normal. Watch the All-Star Game live stream on your usual service

How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British basketball fans get to watch the NBA All-Star Game live stream on TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport). In the U.K., tip-off is set for 1 a.m. GMT in the early hours of Monday, Feb. 19.

You can get TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE, or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan a combo rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

How to watch 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sportsnet will be showing NBA All-Star Game 2024 live streams, with the game beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

If you don't already have access to Sportsnet, you can get all its live sports coverage — including the NBA All-Star Game — through the Sportsnet Plus streaming service. It costs from $19.99/month.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find NBA All-Star Game live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, with tip-off scheduled for 12pm midday AEDT on Monday.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the game, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports to enjoy. There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

2024 NBA All-Star Game teams

East

Tyrese Haliburton —Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard — Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum — Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo — Miami Heat

Jalen Brunson — New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey — Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell — Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown — Boston Celtics

Paolo Banchero — Orlando Magic

Trae Young — Atlanta Hawks

Scottie Barnes — Toronto Raptors

Coach: Doc Rivers — Milwaukee Bucks

West

Luka Dončić — Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Oklahoma City Thunder

Kevin Durant — Phoenix Suns

LeBron James — Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokić — Denver Nuggets

Devin Booker — Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry — Golden State Warriors

Anthony Edwards — Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George —Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard — Los Angeles Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns — Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Davis — Los Angeles Lakers

Coach: Chris Finch — Minnesota Timberwolves