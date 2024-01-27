Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round game online

The Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream will see the home side look to extend their excellent run in cup competitions when they face the Canaries in an FA Cup fourth round clash at Anfield on Sunday — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream takes place on Sunday, January 28.

► Time 2:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 29)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Top of the Premier League, in the Carabao Cup final and into the knockout stages of the Europa League, things are looking especially rosy for Liverpool this season. The Reds have yet to taste defeat at home all season and will be confident of passage to the next round when they take on a side sitting eighth in the Championship.

Jurgen Klopp may choose to rest key players with huge Premier League games against Chelsea and Arsenal in the coming weeks, so there could be opportunities for young players such as Connor Bradley and Jarell Quansah to impress.

Norwich manager David Wagner will likely pick the same XI that excelled for long periods in the narrow 1-0 defeat to Leeds United earlier this week. It was their first loss in six games.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream where you are.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Liverpool vs Norwich City on ITV or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich City in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch Liverpool vs Norwich City and every other FA Cup game live on Paramount Plus. The streaming service costs AU$9.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, and includes access to MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.