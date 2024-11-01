How to watch Breeders' Cup 2024: free live streams for Future Stars Friday and Classic, schedule

The Breeders’ Cup 2024 will feature some of the top names in racing competing for major momey. The Breeders’ Cup Classic is North America’s richest race — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

The Breeders' Cup takes place on Friday, November 1 - Saturday, November 2.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE, Saturday only)

• Ireland — Virgin Media Play (FREE)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Breeders’ Cup meeting features 14 races over two days, starting with Future Stars Friday today. The top race of day one is the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. It all culminates in the Classic on Saturday. In total, there is $30 million to be won, with $7 million on offer for the winner of the 1.25-mile Classic alone.

City of Troy, trained by Aidan O’Brien in Ireland, is one of the fancied horses for the Classic. However, the surface might not quite suit it. Forever Young, from Japan, is the favourite going in, while USA-based Highland Falls is also well-backed. However, we all know these races can spring a surprise too. Read on to find out how you can watch the Breeders' Cup 2024 online and on TV wherever you are.

Watch the Breeders' Cup 2024 for FREE

The Breeders' Cup 2024 will be available to watch for FREE on Virgin Media Play in Ireland and ITVX in the UK (Saturday only).

Traveling abroad from one of these countries? Use a VPN to access your usual service. Our favourite is NordVPN.

How to watch Breeders' Cup from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the horse racing on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Breeders' Cup live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. We believe it's the best on the market — find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Breeders' Cup in the U.S.

Horse racing fans in the U.S. can watch the Breeders' live stream on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. The streamer also has coverage of Premier League Soccer and the NFL to tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

You can watch Peacock on most smart devices including Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, games consoles and smart TVs. There are Peacock apps for most platforms including Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. You can also watch Peacock using your web browser on laptops and other devices.

Coverage will also be televised on USA Network, switching to NBC ahead of the Breeders' Cup Classic. Coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network on Friday. Saturday's coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, switching to NBC from 3:30 p.m. ET. It's back on USA Network from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m ET.

USA Network is available with most cable TV packages. For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch the Breeders' Cup in the U.K.

The Breeders' Cup live stream will be available on ITVX in the U.K. on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. On TV it will be live on ITV4.

It’s FREE to watch and carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

The Breeder's Cup is also available via Sky Sports Racing and Now Sports with membership plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're outside of the UK when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Can you watch the Breeders' Cup in Canada, Australia and New Zealand?

Unfortunately there does not seem to be a way to watch the Breeders' Cup live stream in Canada, Australia or New Zealand.

Canadians, Aussies or Kiwis stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Breeders' Cup 2024 Schedule

(All times ET)

Saturday, November 2

3pm – Dirt Mile ($1 million)

3.41pm – Turf Sprint ($1 million)

4.21pm – Distaff ($2 million)

5.01pm – Turf ($5 million)

5.41pm – BREEDERS' CUP CLASSIC ($7 million)

6.25pm – Filly and Mare Turf ($2 million)

7.05pm – Filly and Mare Sprint ($1 million)

7.45pm – Mile ($2 million)

8.25pm – Sprint ($2 million)

Who is Running in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2024? 1. Forever Young; Ryusi Sakai

2. Highland Falls; Luis Saez

3. City of Troy; Ryan Moore

4. Mixto; Kyle Frey

5. Senor Buscador; Joel Rosario

6. Derma Sotogake; Christophe Lemaire

7. Ushba Tesoro; Yuga Kawada

8. Pyrenees; Brian Hernandez Jr.

9. Fierceness; John Velazquez

10. Tapit Trice; Irad Ortiz Jr.

11. Sierra Leone; Flavien Prat

12. Arthur’s Ride; Junior Alvarado

13. Newgate; Frankie Dettori

14. Next; Luan Machado

