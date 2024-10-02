How to watch 'Found' season 2 online: stream the drama from anywhere

After the first series of "Found" ended in a huge cliffhanger, fans of the missing persons drama have been desperate for the second season to drop. Now the long wait is over as the first episode of "Found" season 2 will premiere on NBC on Thursday, October 3.

"Found" season 2 air on NBC and Peacock in the U.S. — and you can watch it from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

'Found' season 2 - dates, time, channel "Found" season 2 premieres on Thursday, October at 10 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S..

Found proved to be a huge hit last year as it brought something new to the missing persons genre. The show followed Gabrielle "Gabi" Mosely (Shanola Hampton), a public relations specialist and crisis manager who works alongside a team of associates to find people who have slipped through the gaps and been overlooked by the system.

A kidnapping victim herself as a teenager, Gabi later secretly kidnaps the man who abducted her, Hugh "Sir" Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), as revenge and keeps him locked up in her basement. Using his knowledge as a criminal, she is able to think like a kidnapper and solve even the toughest cases.

Each episode of season one was compulsive viewing and the twist in the final episode left fans on the edge of their seats. So if you’re excited to find out what happened then here’s how to watch Found season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Found' season 2 from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the 'Found' season 2 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service and tune into "Found" season 2.

Watch 'Found' season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Found" season 2 is being televised on NBC with the first episode premiering on Thursday, October at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will then air weekly on Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC in select markets. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month half-price.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including NBC. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch). Subscribers can also watch live NFL and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.

Can I watch 'Found' season 2 in the U.K.?

"Found" season 2 does not have a U.K. release date at the moment but we'll update you as soon as we hear more.

We'd expect it to join Found season 1 on Amazon Prime Video UK but there's no official confirmation of that.

Remember: U.S. fans traveling abroad in the U.K. can use a VPN to unblock their usual streaming services and watch "Found" season 2 from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Found' season 2 in Australia?

"Found" season 2 will land on Foxtel Now (7-day free trial) in Australia but the exact release date remains TBC.

You can also catch up with season 1 on Binge right now.

Remember, U.S. fans traveling abroad in the U.K. can use a VPN to unblock their usual streaming services and watch "Found" season 2 from anywhere.

Everything to know about 'Found' S2

Who will star in Found season 2? The Found season 1 cast returns for the second season: Shanola Hampton (Shameless) as Gabi Mosely, Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Franklin & Bash, NYPD Blue) as Sir, Kelli Williams (Lie to Me, The Practice) as Margaret, Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Mark Trent, Gabrielle Walsh (9-1-1) as Lacey, Arlen Escarpeta (The Oath, The Magicians) as Zeke and Karan Oberoi (Roswell, New Mexico) as Dhan.

Where NBC's "Found" filmed? NBC's hit drama "Found" is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.

How many episodes are there in "Found" season 2? Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes in total. Episodes will air weekly on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC before being available to stream on Peacock the following day.

