How to watch ‘NCIS: Origins’ online: live stream ‘NCIS’ prequel from anywhere

CBS has your Monday evening entertainment sorted! Returning day and date with all new “NCIS” season 22 are the latest instalments of “NCIS: Origins”, the 1990s-set prequel series starring Austin Stowell ("Whiplash", "Catch-22") as a young Leroy Gibbs.

Experience Gibbs’ gritty beginnings with the following guide, with all the info you’ll require to watch “NCIS: Origins” online from anywhere now with a VPN.

Stream ‘NCIS: Origins’ online: TV, start time, streaming info “NCIS: Origins” returns to CBS weekly from Monday, January 27 at 10pm ET/PT.

• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus)

• CAN — Watch on GlobalTV (Canada)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

“NCIS” first introduced us to Special Agent Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in 2003, where for years he led the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team until retiring to Alaska. But thanks to “NCIS: Origins” – the franchise’s sixth spin-off – we’ve been gifted a continuation of this iconic character’s backstory.

Primarily set in 1991, we follow Gibbs (Stowell) post-Marines career when he joins the Pendleton branch of the NCIS. It’s where he first meets Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid, ABC’s “Big Sky”), Mary Jo Hayes (Tyla Abercrumbie, “The Chi”), and Special Agent Cecilia "Lala" Dominguez (Mariel Molino), with whom he works to solve a variety of criminal cases.

So far, the inaugural season of the prequel series has explored Gibbs’ grief in the aftermath of his wife and child’s murder. We’ve also witnessed his colleagues attempts to collar serial killer Sandman, a case that Gibbs is ever closer to solving after making two startling discoveries last episode and unearthing evidence of a coverup.

Receiving acclaim and boasting 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, don’t miss the drama’s latest twists and turns. Simply keep reading as we explain how to watch “NCIS: Origins” online from anywhere.

How to watch ‘NCIS: Origins’ online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Leroy Gibbs is back in action! Series fans in the U.S. can watch “NCIS: Origins” on CBS from Monday, January 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, as its inaugural season resumes after its winter hiatus.

The prequel series will also be available to stream live and on-demand for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers ($12.99 a month) or on-demand every Tuesday for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers ($7.99 per month).

You can also access CBS via cable replacement service Fubo.

Away from home? You can catch the show on your usual streamer at home via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN – more details below.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

How to watch ‘NCIS: Origins’ online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because CBS and Paramount Plus aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss all-new "NCIS: Origins" if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch ‘NCIS: Origins’ online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Want more “NCIS” action? Canadian viewers can watch “NCIS: Origins” via Global TV when it returns on Monday, January 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, right after brand-new episodes of “NCIS” season 22 debut.

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. The network carries the episodes on their website. Alternatively, “NCIS: Origins” will be made available with a StackTV subscription, available through Amazon Prime.

A U.S. citizen abroad? If you’re a cord-cutter away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

Can I watch ‘NCIS: Origins’ in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There’s no indication that “NCIS: Origins” will receive a U.K. release in the near future. It’s very possible that the “NCIS” prequel will land on Disney Plus in the coming months, though, where it would join the flagship show and other CBS favorites like “Tracker”. Don’t have a subscription yet? U.K. viewers can purchase Disney Plus from as little as £4.99 a month.

NB: if you’re a U.S. citizen adventuring abroad, you can download a VPN and connect to your usual streaming service. That would allow you to watch new episodes of “NCIS: Origins” no matter your current location.

How to watch ‘NCIS: Origins' online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Mark your calendars! The first season of “NCIS: Origins” will resume on Tuesday, January 28, with episodes added to Paramount Plus on a weekly basis. You can register for its Basic plan for AU$6.99 a month, or opt for the annual plan at AU$61.99, and new users can take advantage of its 7-day free trial.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

‘NCIS: Origins’ cast

Austin Stowell as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs

as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs Mark Harmon as the older Leroy Jethro Gibbs

as the older Leroy Jethro Gibbs Kyle Schmid as Special Agent Mike Franks

as Special Agent Mike Franks Mariel Molino as Special Agent Cecilia Dominguez

as Special Agent Cecilia Dominguez Tyla Abercrumbie as Mary Jo Hayes

as Mary Jo Hayes Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland

as Special Agent Vera Strickland Caleb Foote as Special Agent Bernard Randolf

as Special Agent Bernard Randolf Daniel Bellomy as Special Agent Granville Dawson

as Special Agent Granville Dawson Robert Taylor as Jackson Gibbs

‘NCIS: Origins’ trailer

Before you read up on how to watch “NCIS: Origins” online, check out the following trailer:

NCIS: Origins (CBS) Trailer HD - Gibbs prequel series - YouTube Watch On

How many episodes are there of ‘NCIS: Origins’? The inaugural season of “NCIS: Origins” has aired 10 episodes so far, before taking a six week break in December. It’s anticipated that there will be 18 episodes in total, as per the CBS episode order, so expect 8 more before season 1 reaches its thrilling conclusion.

More from Tom's Guide