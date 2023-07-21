How to watch Special Ops: Lioness online – stream the new spy thriller series from anywhere now

A former marine is recruited by the CIA for an undercover operation to prevent the next 9/11 in this edge-of-your-seat spy thriller from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. And you can watch all 8 episodes with a subscription to Paramount Plus.

Special Ops: Lioness release date and time – how to watch online Special Ops: Lioness will debut on Sunday (July 23) at 12a.m PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Featuring an A-list cast led by Zoe Saldaña (Avatar, Colombiana), the station chief running the (real-life) US military’s Lioness Program, alongside Laysla De Oliveira (In the Tall Grass) as tough-as-nails Marine Raider Cruz, hired to extract information from a suspected terrorist’s daughter, Special Ops: Lioness promises to be a breathlessly tense thriller full of incendiary performances and high-stakes drama.

This new 8-episode series comes with a very promising pedigree. Yellowstone co-creator Sheridan has previously garnered awards recognition for his gritty screenplays for films like Sicario (2015) and Hell or High Water (2016), but he’s also repeatedly knocked hit shows out of the park for Paramount Plus, drawing huge audiences for Yellowstone prequel 1923 (2022) as well as recent crime dramas like Tulsa King (2022) starring Sylvester Stallone.

And Special Ops: Lioness boasts a lip-smackingly talented cast too. With their trophy cabinets already fit to burst with statuettes, Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby) promise to deliver two commanding performances here: Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, director of the CIA’s Lioness Program, and Morgan Freeman as US Secretary of State Edward Mullins, working together to keep the CIA's clandestine operation on the rails.

Prepare for a psychological thrill-ride as Sheridan’s impeccably acted and nail-biting new drama debuts. Just read below where we explain how to watch Special Ops: Lioness online now – and for free – with Paramount Plus.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness online from anywhere

Although Paramount Plus is steadily expanding, it isn't yet available everywhere. That doesn’t mean you have to miss Special Ops: Lioness if you find yourself in a country where the service isn’t available. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. What's more, if you sign up for 12 months, you'll get an extra 3 thrown in for free, and all plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness free online in the U.S.

The spy thriller series from Taylor Sheridan arrives on Sunday, July 23 on Paramount Plus, with two episodes available at launch and one per week thereafter. There’s a 7-day free trial available to lucky new subscribers, but once that period expires, the Paramount Plus price starts is $5.99 for the Paramount Plus Essential plan, or $11.99 if you want Paramount Plus with Showtime content.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. That includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, originals like Star Trek: Picard, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story and The Good Fight, in addition to blockbuster movies like Scream VI and Top Gun: Maverick.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness in the U.K.

Exclusive to Paramount Plus worldwide, new episodes of Special Ops: Lioness will land on the streamer in the UK on Sunday, July 23 around 8am BST.

There’s just one membership tier in the UK costing £6.99 a month, or its £69.90 if you pay in advance for a whole year, which saves you a tidy 15% off your annual bill. But before you pay a thing, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial so you can dip your toe in its incredible library of films and TV shows.

Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access includes content from ViacomCBS partners, including Paramount, Nickelodeon, and MTV.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness online in Canada

Canadian viewers with a Paramount Plus subscription can watch Special Ops: Lioness from Sunday, July 23. If you haven’t signed up before, you’re entitled to a 7-day free trial first. After that, its CA$9.99 a month or you can make a saving with the CA$99.99 annual option.

Paramount Plus combines the former CBS All Access service with tons more content from ViacomCBS partners. You’ll get all seasons of Survivor, originals like Star Trek: Picard, Fatal Attraction, and The Good Fight, as well as South Park, the iCarly reboot, Queen of the Universe, Mayor of Kingstown, and recent theatrical releases such as Smile (2022) and Scream VI.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness online in Australia

Down Under and fans of Tyler Sheridan’s work can look forward to seeing Special Ops: Lioness on Sunday, July 23 too on Paramount Plus. There’s just the one subscription plan, which you can get by paying either a monthly AU$8.99, or the one-off fee of AU89.99 for a whole year of the service. But first, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. That means you’ll get reality TV shows like Survivor, original series like Star Trek: Discovery and 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story, plus iCarly, SpongeBob SquarePants, hit series Yellowjackets, and blockbuster movies like Scream (2022) and Top Gun: Maverick.