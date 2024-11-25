Paramount Plus Black Friday deal slashes prices to just $2 a month — here's how to claim this streaming deal

The holiday season just got a lot more exciting with an incredible Black Friday deal on Paramount Plus!

While you might usually think of gadgets, clothes or the latest tech when Black Friday rolls around, don't overlook some of the best streaming service deals. Slashing monthly streaming bills is a gift that keeps on giving, whether it's for someone else or a treat for yourself.

Right now, you can score an unbeatable deal: the Paramount Plus Essential plan or the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan for just $2.99 per month for your first two months. I have to say, this is a pretty good deal, as it means you can dive into a world of premium TV shows, blockbuster movies and exclusive content without breaking the bank this holiday season.

Keep in mind that this Paramount Plus Black Friday deal ends on December 4, so grab it while you still can!

Great news for those who love to stream movies and TV shows: this Paramount Plus Black Friday deal is straightforward and hassle-free. Both new and returning subscribers are eligible, meaning even if you previously had Paramount Plus and took a break, you can still take advantage of this amazing offer and dive back into streaming.

Paramount Plus is steadily improving and could soon make our list of the best streaming services. Similar to other platforms, it offers plenty of original content and licensed movies and shows. We did give Paramount Plus four stars in our review, saying it has plenty of live sports and originals. Personally, I would recommend getting the Showtime subscription just to watch "Yellowjackets" because it's so good.

You can also watch originals like the "Yellowstone" spinoffs "1883" and "1923," "Star Trek" series "Strange New Worlds" and "Discovery," new "South Park" specials, the "Frasier" reboot and many more.

Honestly, this deal is totally worth it. The Essential Plan and Showtime plan give you all of Paramount Plus' content library but adds originals from Showtime as some extra movies each month that are worth the price of admission.

How to claim the Paramount Plus Black Friday deal

Signing up for a subscription and claiming a deal with a promo code is simple. Start by visiting Paramount's official website. Locate the “Sign Up” button, usually displayed on the homepage. Click it to create an account using your email address and password. Select the plan that best suits your needs, such as Essential or the plan including Showtime.

During checkout, look for a field labeled “Promo Code” or “Enter Code.” Input the provided promo code BLACKFRIDAY. Once entered, click “Apply” to activate the discount. The adjusted price should reflect the deal. Complete the process by entering your payment details and confirming your subscription. You’ll receive an email confirmation shortly after.

You can also sign up for a 7-day free trial on Paramount Plus if you're a new subscriber. After that, your chosen subscription will take full effect with the Black Friday discount. Once the two months are over, your subscription will renew at full price.