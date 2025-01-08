5 best movies like 'Nosferatu' to stream now

December concluded with a bang when “Nosferatu” hit theaters on Christmas Day. This gothic horror-thriller, directed by Robert Eggers, delivers a chilling vampire tale full of sophistication and terror, combining its own fresh vision with some of the most iconic elements of the 1922 classic.

“Nosferatu” follows Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), an estate agent who journeys to Transylvania to meet Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), a potential client. While he is away, Hutter’s newlywed wife, Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp), is haunted by terrifying visions and an overwhelming sense of foreboding and she soon finds herself confronting a sinister force.

If you’re looking for similar movies to “Nosferatu,” then our guide can help. Here are the best movies to watch after you’ve seen Eggers’ newest horror-thriller.

‘Nosferatu’ (1922)

It’s only fitting to begin with the iconic “Nosferatu,” the movie that laid the foundation for countless remakes, including the 2024 adaptation, which closely mirrors the original plot. The original “Nosferatu” (which is actually an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel “Dracula”) has earned its place as one of the most influential and enduring vampire movies in cinematic history.

“Nosferatu” centers around Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim), who travels to the distant castle of Count Orlok (Max Schreck) in Transylvania to arrange a property sale. As Hutter spends time at the castle, he begins to uncover Orlok’s true nature — a vampire who feeds on human blood. Orlok becomes obsessed with Hutter’s wife, Ellen (Greta Schröder), and decides to move to their hometown, spreading death and plague as he travels. Ellen, realizing that she may hold the key to defeating the vampire, makes a fateful decision to confront Orlok herself.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Bram Stoker's Dracula’ (1992)

BRAM STOKER’S DRACULA [1992] - Official Trailer (HD) | Now on 4K Ultra HD - YouTube Watch On

“Bram Stoker's Dracula” is the perfect watch after “Nosferatu” since it offers a rich, romantic, and visually lavish take on the same source material. Where “Nosferatu” leans into eerie, minimalist horror, Coppola’s adaptation expands the story with complex gothic drama. “Bram Stoker's Dracula” follows the tragic and haunting story of Count Dracula (Gary Oldman), a centuries-old vampire who becomes obsessed with a young woman named Mina Murray (Winona Ryder).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The story begins in the 15th century when Vlad Dracula renounces God after the death of his wife and becomes a vampire. In the 19th century, he meets Mina, the fiancée of Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves), and becomes determined to reunite with her. While Dracula seduces Mina and wreaks havoc in Victorian London, Jonathan escapes Dracula's castle and joins forces with Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins) and others to stop the vampire.

Buy/rent on Amazon

‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ (2023)

The Last Voyage of the Demeter | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you were captivated by the suspenseful, eerie vampiric legend in “Nosferatu,” you'll likely enjoy “The Last Voyage of the Demeter.” While it received mixed reviews upon release, I found it highly enjoyable, especially after seeing its trailer everywhere. It's definitely worth watching for fans of intense, bloody horror.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is a horror-thriller that adapts a segment from “Dracula.” It focuses on the ill-fated voyage of the Demeter, the ship that transports Count Dracula from Transylvania to England. As the crew sails through treacherous waters, they encounter strange, terrifying occurrences, eventually discovering that a deadly, supernatural force is aboard the ship. The crew struggles to survive as Dracula, in his monstrous form, preys on them one by one.

Watch it on Paramount Plus (with Showtime)

‘Shadow of the Vampire’ (2000)

Shadow of The Vampire (2000) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Another great follow-up to “!Nosferatu” is “Shadow of the Vampire.” Starring Willem Dafoe, it offers a clever, imaginative take on the making of the iconic movie. With its mix of horror and historical fiction, it adds a chilling twist by suggesting that the actor playing Count Orlok was actually a vampire. This darkly humorous exploration of “Nosferatu”'s legacy makes it a must-watch for fans of the original.

“Shadow of the Vampire” is a fictionalized account of the making of the 1922 classic “Nosferatu.” The movie imagines that Max Schreck, the actor who portrayed the vampire Count Orlok, was actually a real vampire, and that director F.W. Murnau made a pact with him to ensure an authentic performance. As the production of “Nosferatu” progresses, the cast and crew begin to realize the terrifying truth about Schreck’s monstrous nature.

Buy/rent on Amazon

‘The Lighthouse’ (2019)

The Lighthouse | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

I have to wrap up this list with one of Eggers' finest movies, which closely mirrors the tone and visual style of “Nosferatu.” While “The Lighthouse” doesn’t feature vampires, it still crafts an atmosphere of creeping dread, combining supernatural elements with the psychological unraveling of its central characters. Both of Eggers' movies delve into madness and obsession, and this marks the first collaboration between him and Willem Dafoe.

“The Lighthouse” is a psychological horror-thriller set in the late 19th century. It follows two lighthouse keepers, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) and Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson), who are stationed on a remote, isolated island. As the days stretch on, their mental states begin to deteriorate due to the isolation, strange occurrences, and mounting tension between them.

Watch on Max