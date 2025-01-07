5 biggest movies you need to watch in theaters in January 2025

A new year always brings a fresh wave of movies to theaters, and January 2025 is no exception. There are several exciting titles you won’t want to miss. As a dedicated theater-goer, I just know I’ll be spending most of my time in front of the big screen this year with how many exciting titles are coming out.

One of my most anticipated movies of the month is “Wolf Man,” a chilling horror-thriller starring Christopher Abbott as a father whose transformation into something monstrous spirals out of control. If the trailer is anything to go by, this one will be emotional and relentless. Another standout is the psychological thriller “Companion,” featuring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid in a toxic relationship, though nothing is quite as it seems.

So, if you’re looking for something to watch this month, here are the five biggest movies coming to theaters in 2025.

New movies in theaters January 2025: Top Picks

‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ (January 10)

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) New Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. - YouTube Watch On

Seven years after the release of the heist thriller “Den of Thieves,” the highly anticipated sequel is finally here, and the trailer looks to have even more high-stakes action. Although the sequel was announced soon after the first movie premiered, it has taken longer than expected to hit the big screen.

In “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,” Gerard Butler returns as “Big Nick” O'Brien, now on a mission across Europe to capture Donnie Wilson (O'Shea Jackson Jr.). Donnie has become deeply involved with a ruthless network of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia. This sequel shifts the action from the crime-filled streets of Los Angeles to a thrilling European diamond heist, broadening the world of these characters and their dangerous world of crime.

Premieres in theaters on Jan. 10

‘Wolf Man’ (January 17)

Wolf Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’m really excited about “Wolf Man.” After watching the first teaser over four months ago, I instantly knew it was one of the most effective trailers I’ve ever seen, and I must’ve watched it at least five times (and shared it with everyone I know). While the premise might sound simple, the emotional depth of the family at its core grips me the most. That’s something a lot of horror movies these days seem to lack, and it’s what makes this one stand out.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Wolf Man” tells the story of Blake (Christopher Abbott), a family man who moves from San Francisco to rural Oregon with his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) and daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth) after inheriting his childhood home. The house has been abandoned ever since his estranged father mysteriously disappeared and was presumed dead. During a full moon, the family is attacked by a werewolf, leaving Blake with a severe claw wound on his arm. As they lock themselves inside the house for safety, Blake begins to undergo a terrifying transformation.

Premieres in theaters on Jan. 17

‘September 5’ (January 17)

SEPTEMBER 5 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

“September 5” had a brief, limited theatrical release in December 2024 in the U.S., which means many people probably missed it. Fortunately, it’s getting a wide release this month, giving everyone a chance to catch it on the big screen for an extended run. With its rave reviews online, this is definitely one I’m eager to see.

Directed by Tim Fehlbaum, “September 5” focuses on the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis from the perspective of the ABC Sports broadcast team. The movie delves into the ethical and operational challenges faced by journalists as they navigate the unprecedented situation of covering a live hostage crisis involving Israeli athletes.

Premieres in theaters on Jan. 17

‘Flight Risk’ (January 24)

Flight Risk (2025) Official Trailer - Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace - YouTube Watch On

“Flight Risk” looks like an interesting watch, and I would not usually gravitate towards it. That said, it does feature big names like Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery, and it’s a high-budget action-thriller with a trailer I’ve seen plenty of times before in theaters. If you're in the mood for something loud and a bit unserious (I say that mainly because of Wahlberg’s questionable bald cap in the trailer), “Flight Risk” might be the movie for you this month.

“Flight Risk” centers on FBI agent Madelyn (Michelle Dockery), who is escorting a government witness to trial after he's implicated in a mob boss’s activities. However, things take a dangerous turn when the pilot transporting them (Wahlberg) is revealed to be a hitman hired to assassinate the informant. After they overpower him, the trio must fly together, realizing they’re being hunted by others determined to take them out.

Premieres in theaters on Jan. 24

‘Companion’ (January 31)

Companion | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of the most intriguing movies of the year has to be "Companion" simply because we know so little about it. There’s no official synopsis, and all we've seen are short teaser trailers and clips that add to its mystery. That’s part of what excites me about it, but I also feel it’s set in a dystopian future where android companions are created for human relationships.

Since Warner Bros. Pictures hasn't released an official synopsis yet, I can’t really provide one. Based on the teaser trailer, though, “Companion” seems to center around Quaid's character, a charismatic yet psychopathic individual, and Thatcher's character, who becomes ensnared in his manipulation. The story unfolds through a series of tense moments, such as a scene where Thatcher holds her arm over a fire and watches it burn without flinching (which leads me to believe her character might be an android).

Premieres in theaters on Jan. 31

Everything new in theaters in January 2025

January 3

"The Damned" (limited)

"Harbin" (wide)

"Vermiglio" (wide)

"The Monster Beneath Us" (limited)

January 10

"Better Man" (wide)

"Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" (wide)

"Diane Warren: Relentless" (limited)

"The Prosecutor" (limited)

"Extremely Unique Dynamic" (limited)

"Birdeater" (limited)

January 13

"Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare" (limited)

January 17

"September 5" (wide)

"Both Eyes Open" (limited)

"Wolf Man" (wide)

"One of Them Days" (wide)

January 22

"Marked Men: "Rule & Shaw" (limited)

January 24

"Inheritance" (wide)

"Presence" (limited)

"Flight Risk" (wide)

"Boonie Bears: Time Twist" (limited)

"Screamboat" (limited)

January 26

"Between Borders" (limited)

January 31

"Companion" (limited)

"Dog Man" (limited)

"Marcello Mio" (limited)