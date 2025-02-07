How to watch 'How I Left the Opus Dei' online and stream from anywhere

Even the title – "How I Left the Opus Dei" – is suggestive of some kind of struggle but the reality faced by the thirteen women whose experiences in this Catholic organization are reconstructed here was something altogether more concerning.

'How I Left the Opus Dei' - Streaming details, release date "How I Left the Opus Dei" premieres on Friday, February 7 on Max in the U.S..

• U.S. — HBO/Max

Opus Dei ("Work of God") is a secular institution of the Catholic Church founded in 1928 with the aim of assisting lay and clerical members seek holiness in their everyday occupations and societies. It achieved mainstream exposure in the book and film "The Da Vinci Code" but has long been regarded as controversial, particularly during the rule of Spain's Fascist dictator Francisco Franco.

The women in this docu-drama – originally the Spanish-language "El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei" – are from diverse backgrounds in Spain, Latin America, Ireland and the U.K. and their experiences are recreated by actress Claudia Traisac and given context by several experts.

The reconstructions are around their time as Opus Dei numeraries, auxiliary numeraries or associates and convey their sense of being subjected to psychological and spiritual abuse within the institution. Ultimately, that explains why they left but this is also about how they managed to do it.

How to watch 'How I Left the Opus Dei' online in the U.S.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'How I Left the Opus Dei' around the world

'How I Left the Opus Dei'/'El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei' Trailer

EL MINUTO HEROICO: YO DEJÉ EL OPUS DEI - TRÁILER OFICIAL (HD) - YouTube Watch On

'How I Left the Opus Dei' - Episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "How I Left the Opus Dei":

Season 01 Episode 01: "God's Calling" - Thirteen brave women share stories of the psychological, emotional and economic abuse they suffered under the controversial religious group Opus Dei.

'How I Left the Opus Dei' - Cast

Claudia Traisac - Actress (the face/voice of the women)

Gareth Gore - Investigative journalist

Antonia Cundy - Financial Times journalist

Laura Merino - Psychologist

Vega González - Psychologist

