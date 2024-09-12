Score 3 months of Disney Plus for AU$13.99 – just in time for Agatha All Along

There's no doubt that some of the best streaming services in Australia are getting more and more expensive. This year alone, we've seen several price hikes for our beloved binge-watch platforms, including Disney Plus. However, the House of Mouse has decided to change that narrative, with a deal that's borderline magical.

Right now, new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers can score three months of standard subscription for the price of one — just AU$13.99! That brings the monthly price down to a mere AU$4.66, which is pretty incredible value in our books.

This sensational promo comes at a rather wicked time to subscribe to the streamer, with the upcoming debut of Marvel's bewitching Agatha All Along on September 19. Plus, it's the perfect time to indulge in new seasons of fan favourites like Only Murders In The Building and The Bear or trending shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and FX's The English Teacher.

But suppose you've got a house full of youngins who prefer Disney and Pixar films, like the record-breaking Inside Out 2, or the epic lightsaber battles of the Star Wars franchise. In that case, there's plenty of fun for the family to enjoy — and just in time for the September school holidays too!

If you want to take up this epic deal, you'll need to sign up for or reactivate a Disney Plus standard subscription before the clock strikes 4:59pm on September 28, 2024. Do note though, that after your three months are up, your subscription will automatically renew at the regular price of AU$13.99p/m ongoing.

Epic value Disney Plus standard subscription | AU$13.99 for 3 months (save AU$27.98) Disney Plus is currently offering three months of a standard subscription for just AU$13.99 — that's the price of one month! With a saving of 66% on offer, you better act fast as this deal ends at 4:59pm September 28, 2024, and is only available for new and eligible returning customers.

A Disney Plus subscription will not only allow you to watch the new titles above, but you'll also be able to access Disney's extensive content library. Right now, Disney Plus has an impressive 3,039 titles to peruse from underneath its umbrella including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, 20th Century Fox and National Geographic, so there's truly something for everyone.

But if you're looking to get a touch more technical about what a standard subscription actually includes, we've got you covered. The standard plan has two simultaneous screens in HD resolution, up to 5.1 audio playback and unlimited downloads across 10 devices. Disney Plus is one of the few streamers that still offer ad-free viewing, and with this deal, you'll have the outright cheapest streaming plan that isn't ad-supported — what a win.

Still not sold on signing up for Disney Plus? With this plan, you'll save a massive AU$27.89 when compared to a regular subscription. But if that's not appealing enough, you can switch to an annual plan before your discounted rate is up and save an extra AU$27.89 over your first year — that's AU$55.78 total. Otherwise, if you're keen to save but don't want to commit to the streamer, we'd suggest signing up for the deal and using our handy how to cancel Disney Plus guide when you're ready to opt out.

If you're keen to see what else Disney Plus has to offer, you can check out the streamer's plans below: