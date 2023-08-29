Wow! The best Android phone value just crashed to $599 at Amazon

The OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android phones we’ve tested. It packs a beautiful display, long battery life and great performance into an affordable package.

But it’s even better right now, as the OnePlus 11 is just $599 at Amazon for a limited time. This is $100 off its usual price. Amazon did offer Prime members an exclusive price of $569 in July, but $599 is the lowest price I’ve seen this phone go for without any extra caveats.

OnePlus 11 (8GB/128GB): was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The OnePlus 11 is one of the best phone values out there, and now it's an even better bargain. We like the 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display, speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery. And the Hasselblad-tuned cameras deliver great-looking photos. This phone is $100 off right now.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

We rank the OnePlus 11 highly on our best Android phones list and it holds a spot on our list of the best phones overall, too. In our OnePlus 11 review , we heaped praise on this phone for its vibrant display, speedy performance and its excellent cameras.

This phone comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Color performance was another highlight, with 171% coverage of the sRGB color space and a Delta-E score of 0.24 (lower is better). The OnePlus 11 can also reach a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, meaning it’s easy to see what’s on the display even in bright sunlight.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 11 has a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide shooter and a 32MP telephoto/portrait lens. It performed on a par with the Pixel 7 Pro in several instances in our tests, which we rank among the best camera phones on the market. The 2x optical zoom is a slight disappointment considering the OnePlus 10 Pro had 3.3x zoom, but if you weren’t planning on taking a lot of far-away shots the OnePlus 11’s cameras are more than capable.

Running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the OnePlus 11 delivered snappy performance for everyday tasks and demanding gaming. We put this phone to the test by running Genshin Impact and Apex Legends Mobile at max settings, and never saw any slowdown.

Possibly the best aspect of the OnePlus 11 is its long battery life. We got 13 hours, 10 minutes of life out of this phone with the display set to Adaptive mode. That smashes competition like the Pixel 7 Pro (8:04) and the iPhone 14 Pro (10:13), and puts the OnePlus 11 on our best phones for battery life list.