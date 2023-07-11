Wow! Stop what you're doing and snag this 43-inch 4K TV for $179 on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is an opportunity to save on some of the best TVs you can buy. But the annual sales event also offers the chance to score midrange 4K TVs at seriously low prices, and that’s very much the case with this deal on an Insignia Fire TV.

For a limited time, this Insignia 43-inch F30 4K Fire TV is on sale for $179 at Amazon . That’s a big saving compared to its $299 full retail price, and it’s one of the best cheap TV deals we’ve spotted over the Prime Day period so far. This TV is actually being sold by Best Buy via Amazon, but you get all the same warranty and refund protections you would if purchased directly from the online retailing giant.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

This 2021 model Insignia F30 4K Fire TV has dropped to just $179 in Amazon's Prime Day TV sales. While it's lacking the premium features of the best televisions on the market, it does sport a full 4K resolution as well easy access to pretty much all the best streaming services. It also includes an Alexa voice remote for vocal control.

As you might expect considering the wallet-friendly price, this Insignia TV doesn’t make the cut when it comes to our roundup of the very best TVs you can buy. However, at this price, it’s still an excellent deal, particularly if you need a second TV for a home office or playroom. Thanks to its full 4K panel, you can enjoy movies and shows in four times the resolution of Full HD, and non-HD content will be upscaled to look better than ever.

You’ll never struggle with what to watch either as this is a Fire TV which means you have easy access to pretty much all the best streaming services via the Fire OS. Netflix , Disney Plus , Apple TV Plus , Hulu and more are all just a couple of button presses away. Or, you can use the Alexa voice remote to control the television with just your vocal cords — which is very convenient when you don’t have the energy to scroll through a service’s content library.

