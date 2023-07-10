This is the Prime Day TV deal I'd buy — LG 65-inch C2 OLED is now $1,000 off

I've seen some seriously awesome Prime Day TV sales ahead of Amazon's big shopping event. If you're struggling to decide, I'll make it easy for you.

I'd recommend buying the LG 65-inch C2 OLED for $1,496 at Amazon. This is a huge $1,000 off the C2's launch price of $2,499. It's not the lowest price I've ever seen for this model (Woot has offered it for $1,394 in the past,) but it's still an incredible deal on Tom's Guide's best TV. I highly recommend grabbing this deal before it's gone.

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,496 @ Woot

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Amazon. We named this stunning television the best TV on the market right now. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

Price check: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,499 @ Best Buy

As I've mentioned, we think the LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market. It packs incredible performance into a sleek design. At $1,499, I think it's the TV to buy this Prime Day.

In our LG C2 OLED review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device. It delivered awesome results in our tests, reaching a strong peak brightness of 800 nits. It's also extremely color-accurate: we measured a Delta-E score of 1.7 and 134.45% coverage of the Rec 709 color space. Everything we watched on the LG C2 OLED looked excellent, from dark scenes and fine details to fast motion.

The LG C2 OLED is also a great gaming TV. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and support for LG's Game Optimizer menu. Plus, we saw a low lag time of 12.9ms from this TV, so this set is an ideal companion for your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This TV is incredibly sleek, measuring 0.1-inches thick along the top of the set. Counting the component box, the C2 OLED comes in at 1.8-inches. Given how thin this TV is, it's impressive they managed to squeeze in a 7.1.2 channel sound system with Dolby Atmos and AI sound.

The LG C2 OLED is no longer the latest model, as the LG C3 OLED is now available. There's no doubt about it, the LG C3 OLED is an incredible TV. But the difference in performance isn't huge, and you'd make a large saving opting for the LG C2 OLED instead. For the full lowdown, check out our LG C2 OLED vs LG C3 OLED face-off.

The LG C2 OLED is an incredible TV, so grab this deal before it's gone. Or, stay tuned to our Prime Day TV sales coverage for more options.