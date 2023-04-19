Wow! LG C2 OLED crashes to new lowest-ever price at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is a phenomenal TV and that’s why we’re always on the lookout for discounts even between major sales events. And we’ve just spotted a seriously epic deal on this top-tier television at Amazon.

For a limited time, the LG 48-inch C2 4K OLED TV is on sale for $829 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of more than $550 compared to its full list price, and the lowest price ever for the 48-inch model.

Alternatively, if you want a slightly larger display size, the LG 55-inch C2 OLED is also on sale for $1,096, which is a sizeable $400 off.

Lowest price! The LG C2 OLED 48-inch model is now on sale for $828 at Amazon. This is the cheapest price ever for the configuration of this award-winning television. In fact, the 48-inch model is currently cheaper than its smaller 42-inch sibling. This is one of the best TV deals of the year so far.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we absolutely love the LG C2 OLED, and that’s why it continues to top our list of the best TVs. Scoring this epic TV at an all-time low price is definitely not an opportunity that should be easily dismissed. Sure, the LG C2 isn’t as bright as the LG G2 OLED, but this difference is only readily apparent when looking at the two televisions side-by-side, and the C2’s more affordable price makes it the better choice for most people.

Naturally, the LG C2 OLED shines brightest when it comes to image quality. You can expect stunning visuals when watching pretty much anything as this TV outputs a huge range of vibrant colors alongside deep inky blacks. Plus, you won’t be short of things to watch, as this is a Smart TV with all the best streaming services available at just the touch of a button.

The LG C2 OLED is also an excellent choice for gamers and makes our shortlist of the best gaming TVs. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports and a seriously low input lag time. It’s ideal for getting the most out of the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

If the TV has one downside it’s the reasonably subpar audio quality from the in-built speakers, but this minor issue is very easily rectified with one of the best soundbars. Overall, the LG C2 OLED is an almost unbeatable TV, and at this freshly discounted price, it’s an even easier recommendation.