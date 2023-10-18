Wow! Amazon's Echo Pop just crashed to $7 ahead of Black Friday

Amazon's invite-only deals were a massive hit over Prime Day. The e-comm giant is back with another epic invite-only deal.

For a limited time, eligible Amazon customers can get the Echo Pop on sale for just $6.99 via coupon code "ECHOPOP". That's the lowest price I've ever seen for the Echo Pop, which hit $34 on Prime Day. You'll need to log into your Amazon account and click this Amazon link to see if you're eligible to get this deal.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $7 @ Amazon

Invite only! This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon and it's now been slashed to a new all-time low price. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices, and more.

If you're not familiar with the Echo Pop, it's basically Amazon's cheapest smart speaker. It was released in May of 2023 as a budget alternative to the already-cheap Echo Dot. The Echo Dot has both temperature and motion sensors built in, so you can use them as part of your Alexa smart home routines. That makes it a more robust smart speaker. The Echo Pop, on the other hand, lacks those features. Other than that, you're not sacrificing much — and gaining a few color options, to boot.

In our Echo Pop review, we said it's a solid device if all you need is a cheap smart speaker that can play pretty good music. Priced at $6.99 it's a no brainer. Just make sure to use coupon "ECHOPOP" at checkout to get this deal. Remember, this is an invite-only deal so not everyone will get access.