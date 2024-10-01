Our favorite Alexa speaker just dropped to $30 at Amazon — plus get a free smart bulb

Amazon's Echo speakers are among the best smart speakers we've tested. If you're looking to build out your smart home without breaking the bank, we've spotted a great bundle going on at Amazon.

Right now, you can get the Echo Pop for $30 at Amazon. That's $10 off the normal price of the cheapest Alexa speaker, plus Amazon's throwing in a free Sengled Smart Color Bulb with it as a bonus. But stock can sell out fast, so make sure to jump on this deal while you can.

Echo Pop w/ Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it comes with a free Sengled Smart Color Bulb. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more.

While it lacks the features of its more expensive cousin, the Echo Dot, you really can't go wrong with the Echo Pop, especially at this price point. In our Echo Pop review, we praised Amazon's cheapest Alexa speaker as a well-rounded device that offers a compact design, solid sound quality, and great value for your money.

The Echo Pop isn't loud enough for a party and it won't be replacing larger smart speakers you may already have any time soon, but its tiny size makes it perfect to tuck away into your home office or bedroom for listening to music and podcasts. And despite being smaller than the Echo Dot, the two offer comparable sound quality. Using Alexa routines, you can schedule your lights to turn on at specific times or create a sunrise simulation to gently wake you up in the morning. Just note that this smart bulb is not compatible with the Sengled app.

At this price, this bundle is a great value and a terrific first step toward automating your smart home's capabilities. If you're looking for even more ways to save, be sure to check out Amazon's huge sale on Ninja kitchen appliances and early Prime Day sales on Amazon products.