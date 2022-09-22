Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 — all the launch details you need

The next generation of Nvidia GPUs has been unveiled , and the question of where can you buy the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is already being asked by eager PC gamers.

Just like its predecessor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, the RTX 4080 is expected to be a highly desirable graphics card that will be pretty tricky to track down for MSRP. However, the good news is that for a variety of reasons GPU prices are crashing right now, which means that high-end cards from Nvidia and AMD are seeing price reductions and decreased interest from scalpers and resellers.

As the newest Nvidia hardware on the block the demand for the RTX 4080 is still expected to exceed demand, but we’re optimistic that the latest GeForce graphics cards won’t be quite as tricky to track down as the 30-series. The card will also release in two configurations: a model with 12GB of onboard MicronGDDR6X memory and one with 16GB.

Both versions of the RTX 4080 are expected to go on sale in November and are almost guaranteed to sell out very quickly. If you want to get your hands on one of these graphic cards as soon as possible, here’s all the information you need to assist in your mission to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: Where to buy

While retailer listings for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 are pretty much non existent right now, these are the all important retailer links you will need once the order floodgates open in a few weeks time:

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 in the U.S.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is due to hit the market in November, and at that time multiple models from third-party manufacturers like Asus, Gigabyte and PNY will be available. Nvidia will also produce a special Founders Edition of the Nvidia GeForce 4080 for those who are interested.

The 12GB model will start from $899, which is quite a step up from the RTX 3080 which retails for around $699. Meanwhile, the 16GB model will cost $1,199, which will definitely sting the wallet of gamers looking for the best performance possible. But for this eyewatering price, Nvidia is claiming double the performance of the RTX 3080 Ti, which softens the blow somewhat.

As we get closer to launch we will update this page with retailer listings, so if you’re hoping to secure a new Nvidia card this holiday season make sure to bookmark this page and regularly return.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 in the U.K.

PC gamers in the U.K. looking to get hold of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 will have to pay a premium. The 12GB model starts from £849, with the 12GB model jumping up to a sizeable £1,050.

At least Brits will be pleased to know the cards are also expected to release in November, and at least one retailer is already offering the chance to register your interest to receive stock updates as launch approaches (We advise getting your name down asap).

(opens in new tab) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: Register your interest @ Box (opens in new tab)

If you're keen to get your hands on a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 as close to launch as possible make sure to register your interest at U.K. retailer Box for stock alerts and order details delivered straight to your inbox.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 desktops

One of the best ways to get your hands on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 will almost certainly be via a pre-built gaming PC with the graphics card already installed. Just ask our computing writer Tony Polanco who secured an RTX 3080 TI without waiting months using this method.

There aren’t any listings for desktops including RTX 4080 cards just yet, but we expect to see them appear once the GPU hits the market. PC builders such as Origin PC (opens in new tab), iBuyPower (opens in new tab) and Cyberpower (opens in new tab) are all likely to offer configurations that include the cards but be warned a pre-built gaming PC is typically an expensive investment with prices around the $2,000 mark. And that sum will only increase if you want a machine with top-of-the-line specs.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 performance

On paper, the specifications for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 are pretty impressive, and Nvidia has been bullish when it comes to making claims about how the card stacks up against the previous generation of GeForce tech.

The 12GB RTX 4080 is said to be faster than the RTX 3090 TI with DLSS 3, whereas the 16GB model is seriously beefy with performance that outstrips the RTX 3090 TI even at low power. No wonder there's already plenty of interest in these GPUs.

We're looking forward to putting both the RTX 4080 through its paces in the weeks ahead, and will report back once we have real-world experience with these new graphics cards. However, at this early stage Nvidia looks to have crafted a very impressive PC component.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: Stock shortages and restocks

Stock shortages and frustrating restocks are the elephant in the room when it comes to talking about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. We’ve already touched upon the subject matter above, but there are reasons to be hopeful that the launch of Nvidia’s latest graphics cards will be a tad smoother than the 30-series.

Nevertheless, the global chip shortage is still causing problems — just look at the state of PS5 restocks as proof — and understandably that is preventing some gamers from getting excited about the release of the RTX 4080 and its even more powerful sibling the RTX 4090. At least some degree of difficulty should be anticipated if you plan to buy one of these cards over the holiday season.

We’re keeping our fingers very tightly crossed that Nvidia and its manufacturing partners are working hard behind the scenes to ensure the rollout of these cards is as smooth as possible. Plus, we’d like to see retailers be a little more proactive in attempting to prevent their supply of 40-series cards from ending up in the hands of scalpers.

However you slice it, buying an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 probably won’t be the easiest purchase you ever make, but we’ll be here to help guide you through the process. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of the launch of the RTX 4080 and all the buying advice you need to get your card secured.