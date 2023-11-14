Walmart Black Friday sales kick off with Crocs starting at just $9

Whether you love or hate the look, there's no denying Crocs are some of the most comfortable footwear on the market. And right now amid all the early Black Friday deals, there's never been a better time to grab yourself a pair.

Walmart has deals on Crocs starting at $9 in the run-up to the big holiday savings event. The sale includes a wide variety of styles for men, women and children, not to mention great savings on shoe charms (aka Jibbitz) in case you're looking to add some pizzazz to your kicks. Right now there's no set expiration for these discounts, so we'd recommend snagging a pair or two sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

October may be over, but Walmart's "Croctober" sale is the gift that keeps on giving. As part of this savings event, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs and accessories. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes slip-resistant clogs, boots, sandals, loafers and more.

Price check: Up to 50% off @ Crocs.com

While October may be over, Walmart's still offering the same kind of great discounts we saw during its annual Croctober sale. You've got quite a few different pairs and styles to choose from during this sale.

If you're looking for a pair of classic Crocs, you can pick up this pair of unisex clogs in several different colorful tie-dye patterns for just $24. Or if you need something with more of a professional look, deals on the Crocs at Work series start at just $22. And let's not forget that the winter months are quickly approaching. These unisex puff boots will keep your tootsies nice and toasty, marked down from $74 to $29 for a savings of $45.