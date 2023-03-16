Hurry! This RTX 3070 MSI gaming laptop is $400 off at Best Buy now

PC gaming is far from being cheap. Fortunately, on occasion we'll spot some epic deals on gaming laptops and PCs. For example, Best Buy is currently offering an MSI gaming laptop at a fantastic discounted price.

Right now, you can get the MSI Sword 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with RTX 3070 on sale for $1,199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $400 off its retail price and one of the best PC gaming deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) MSI Sword 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3070: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is slashing $400 off the MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3070Ti GPU. You also get a 1-month Xbox GamePass trial for free.

If you're starting off in the world of PC gaming this MSI laptop is a great starting point. It's by no means a top-of-the-line machine, but it's still capable of playing many of the best PC games at moderate settings. Plus, it's a slick-looking laptop with an aesthetically pleasing two-tone design.

Underneath the attractive chassis, you'll find an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3070Ti GPU. That's more than enough for for blockbuster gaming, and there's also a 15.6-inch 1080p display that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate for consistently smooth gameplay above 60 frames per second.

You also get a fairly generous selection of ports including two USB-A 3.1 and a pair of USB-C (one of them is 3.1, the other 2.0). There's also an HDMI 2.1 port, which is perfect if you want to hook up to a larger monitor for some big-screen gaming. And when you're on the move, this machine won't slow you down as it weighs less than five pounds and is the perfect size to sling into a backpack. Though keep in mind, you'll definitely need your charger as gaming laptops aren't generally known for impressove battery life.

This is just one of the best laptop deals you can score right now. Make sure to check out our full roundup for discounts across a whole range of machines. Plus, follow our Best Buy deals and Best Buy coupon codes pages for more ways to save.