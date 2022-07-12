This is the Prime Day OLED TV deal I would get for just $796

Allow me to introduce my white whale of an OLED TV Prime Day deal. If you haven't heard of the LG C1 Series 4K OLED TVs — the kind of flatscreen that proves why OLED TVs get so much praise — it's time to get familiar.

I'm very tempted to hit "Buy Now" right now on the LG C1 48-inch 4K OLED TV is $796 at Amazon (opens in new tab), as this TV just dropped by $100 from $896 today (and that's down from it's super-high MSRP of $1,499). And many a soul has been tempted by this model, as it's gone in and out of stock today already.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $796 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Amazon currently lists it as $703 off its list price.

Why is this TV so tempting? As our LG C1 OLED review stated it has "fantastic picture quality" including being one of the most accurate panels we've ever tested, as well as "great brightness," and minimal lag for gaming. Our reviewer even noted that he was "thrilled by the sound quality."

On top of that, you've got Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG support for top-notch visuals, as well as four HDMI 2.1 ports to make your purchase future-proof. All of this stacks up for one of the best OLED TVs and best gaming TV, and — of course — the best TVs overall.

So, why am I not hitting "Buy Now?" Well, that's because I'm used to a larger size TV. I'm waiting for a price drop on the 55-inch model, which fits my spaces just that much better. Technically, I'd actually be OK with a set that isn't as wide, but the verticality of a smaller TV wouldn't fit my spaces at all. To paraphrase some romcom, it's not the TV, it's me.

Let my hesitance be your win, and get the 48-inch LG C1 while you still can. Or, just check out our Best Prime Day TV deals coverage for all the best and latest savings. Maybe that'll be where we see my white whale available for purchase.